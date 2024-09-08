Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

5 Things To Include In Your Diet That May Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma, From Mark Hyman, MD 

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 08, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Salmon-Rice-Dinner
Image by Darren Muir / Stocksy
September 08, 2024

Trauma can have many effects on the body, both mental and physical. Physically, research shows1 trauma is linked with disorders ranging from gastrointestinal to cardiovascular to neurological and more. But as functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman, M.D., shared in a recent Instagram post, the foods we eat may be able to help ease some of the many symptoms of trauma.

1.

Fermented foods & probiotics

According to Hyman, when the body is under stress incited by trauma, the microbiome takes a hit. As such, it's important to repopulate the gut with good bacteria by eating fermented foods and probiotics. Think kimchi, sauerkraut, miso, and a quality probiotic supplement.

2.

Seafood and omega-3s

Seafood and omega-3s are another thing worth including in your diet, Hyman says, for both the gut and the brain. You can incorporate more seafood throughout the week, as well as supplement omega-3s and fish oil, he notes in his post, adding that they help with gut and brain support.

3.

Fiber

Fiber can be found in virtually every vegetable, along with certain fruits, grains, legumes, and nuts and seeds. According to Hyman, "Fiber feeds the microbiome, which then stimulates2 the vagus nerve that makes sure the brain functions properly."

While trauma can negatively affect our nervous system, stimulating the essential vagus nerve is one thing we can do to start to come back into balance. As integrative neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., wrote for mbg, "The more we stimulate the vagus nerve, the more we enhance the calming effects of the parasympathetic (or 'rest and digest') nervous system and counter the stimulating effects of the sympathetic (or 'fight or flight') nervous system."

4.

Anti-inflammatory spices

As Hyman notes, inflammation "is a response the body experiences when dealing with trauma." And over time, when inflammation becomes chronic, it can lead to a bunch of issues like fatigue, digestive issues, eczema, and more. So, he suggests, "Include anti-inflammatory spices like turmeric that help to bring down inflammation in the body." Some other herbs and spices to consider include ginger, cloves, cinnamon, rosemary, sage, and thyme.

5.

A multivitamin

Last but not least, Hyman stresses the importance of taking a quality high-dose multivitamin.

In one study out of New Zealand, he notes, participants were given multivitamins following an earthquake3.

Four weeks after the earthquake, those who had taken a high-dose multivitamin saw greater improvement in mood, anxiety, and energy compared to the control group.

The study authors concluded that micronutrients could be an "inexpensive and practical treatment for acute stress following a natural disaster."

The takeaway

As Hyman points out, we often go straight for comfort foods when we're traumatized because they momentarily lower the level of our stress hormones while simultaneously increasing endorphins and levels of dopamine and serotonin. This is completely understandable. But after a while, those comfort foods can do more harm than good for the trauma response (more on that topic here).

"At a certain point," he says, "it becomes necessary to reverse the dietary choices to help ease trauma." While a healthy diet alone certainly can't heal trauma, over time, it might help it feel a bit more manageable.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.