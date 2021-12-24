The One Thing Your Rituals Have Been Missing (& How To Make Your Own)

Heard Of Florida Water? Here's Why It's The One Thing Your Rituals Are Missing
If you've never heard of Florida water, let's get one thing out of the way first: No, this is not the water you'll find in the state of Florida. Rather, it's a special liquid that's believed to help enhance any number of rituals.
Here, we dive into what makes Florida water so potent, the best ways to use it, and how to make it yourself.
What is Florida water?
Florida water is an alcohol-based cologne first used in the early 1800s as a perfume. More recently, it has become a staple in mystical practices, explains author of Revolutionary Witchcraft Sarah Lyons. It's primarily made by the company Murray & Lanman and carries a very citrusy, floral scent.
As Gabriela Herstik, author of Inner Witch and Bewitching the Elements, adds, it was given the name "Florida water" because the Fountain of Youth is said to be somewhere in Florida. She and Lyons both note that today, it's used for offerings, cleansing, and more and is popular among those who practice hoodoo, rootwork, and American folk magic.
Spiritual uses of Florida water.
Here are 20 ways you can incorporate Florida water into your own practices, according to Herstik and Lyons.
Note: Florida water is flammable, so always be mindful when using it around candles.
- Offer it to your ancestors or guides on your altar in a bowl.
- Have some in a bowl nearby when communing with ancestors or guides and asking them for advice.
- Place a small bowl of Florida water on your altar as an offering of self-love.
- Wipe your mirror with diluted Florida water, and then do a self-love ritual of your choosing in front of the mirror.
- Energetically cleanse yourself with Florida water by spraying it around you or putting a bit on your wrists.
- Energetically (and literally) cleanse ritual tools like crystals with a bit of diluted Florida water to give them a refresh.
- Use it to cleanse your altar and anything on it by diluting some with water in a spray bottle and spraying on your altar, then wiping down.
- Use it in your usual floor cleaner to cleanse your home and wash away negative energy.
- Fill a small bowl with spring water, Florida water, and a piece of a bluing square if you have one. Place the bowl by your front door to draw out negative energy from your home. Replace the water once a week.
- Use it as the water element in rituals, along with a candle for fire, a crystal or rock for earth, and incense for air. (It's considered powerful to have all four elements present when doing rituals.)
- Dilute Florida water with spring water in a spray bottle and use the spray to cleanse any room in your home.
- Spray some diluted Florida water around you or your space before you begin a tarot reading.
- Spray some diluted Florida water around you or your space before meditating.
- Anoint yourself with a bit of Florida water (emphasis on just a bit!) if you want an energetic refresh or a boost of creativity and inspiration.
- Use it alongside any spells or rituals for attracting love to increase the potency of the spell/ritual.
- Wear a bit like perfume whenever you want protection.
- Keep some in your workplace or on your desk to welcome positive energy and banish negativity.
- Spray some diluted Florida water and patchouli essential oil on your cash for extra abundance.
- Add a bit of Florida water to your laundry (especially bedding if you frequently have nightmares) for protection.
- Place some in a bowl on your nightstand to more easily remember your dreams.
How to make it yourself.
The beauty of Florida water is it's super simple to make yourself and very customizable based on your intention. Herstik and Lyons do recommend getting it from a credible source if you want the "real" thing, though they're not against making your own. Here's how.
- 1 cup vodka
- 1 orange peel (or lemon peel)
- 1 lemon peel
- 8 to 10 drops of your essential oil of choice. (Traditional oils for Florida water include lavender, lemon, bergamot, and ylang-ylang)
- A handful or two of fresh herbs of your choosing (i.e., mint or basil)
- 1 cinnamon stick (optional)
- Combine all your ingredients into a glass container and seal it.
- Let the mixture sit for a full lunar cycle (29 days).
- Optional: Make it on the night of a full moon and let it charge under the moon's light. Even if you don't make it on the night of a full moon, you can still place it under moonlight when the next full moon comes around.
Where to buy Florida water.
If you'd rather skip over the DIY and go with an already-made option, Lyons highly recommends buying it from people who practice hoodoo, rootwork, and American folk magic, "since those are the traditions that first began using it in magic."
Herstik adds that you're likely to find Florida water in your local Botanica stores or witch shops at very reasonable prices, so be sure to check there first.
The bottom line.
Whether you're doing a ritual, cleansing your home, or making an offering to your ancestors, incorporating Florida water can be a way to make the ceremony even more powerful.
