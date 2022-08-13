The Nootropic Supplement This Former Gymnast Swears By For All-Day Energy

As a former collegiate gymnast, multitasking and balancing a jam-packed schedule is not new to me. Being busy and managing a full weekly calendar with agility and resilience is not only something I genuinely enjoy, but also a core trait of what it means to be an athlete. But this isn’t to say that I don’t struggle with energy levels and the mental endurance to keep up with it all.

I often find myself struggling to stay in the zone or lacking the kind of sustained energy that enables me to cross everything off my to-do list at the end of the day.

The delicate balancing act of day-to-day responsibilities, investing in long-term goals, and maintaining work-life harmony can be demanding. That’s why having a powerhouse nootropic supplement like mindbodygreen’s focus+ in my corner has been a major game-changer.