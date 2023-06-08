When determining whether your CBD oil has expired, the easiest (and most obvious) method is to look at the expiration date on its packaging. If for some reason you’re unable to find a date, there are other ways to decide if it has expired.

According to Bonney, “CBD oil that has gone bad has a few indications—and it will be clear to your senses!” Below are Bonney’s tips for determining whether a CBD oil is past its prime:

Look for a change in consistency and appearance: If it’s been a while since you used a CBD oil, start by dropping a little on the back of your hand to see what the consistency looks like. “It may appear thick and cloudy in appearance,” explains Bonney. Of course, some CBD oils are cloudy to begin with, so this approach is only helpful if you knew what yours looked like when it was fresh.

Perform a taste test: Even flavored CBD oils tend to have a slight hemp taste—but, whether you like the taste of hemp or not, you’ll likely notice a difference in a CBD oil that’s past its date. “Tasting CBD that is no longer good will be an unpleasant experience, as it may taste rancid,” Bonney adds.

Take note of the smell: As with taste, you may notice a difference in the way your CBD oil smells. “Take a whiff from the bottle,” Bonney advises. “CBD that is no longer good will have an off odor or smell like a bunch of chemicals.”