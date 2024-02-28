The full-spectrum tincture is a strong oil that contains 133 mg of CBD per ML and 2.5 mg of THC per ML. Keep in mind, full spectrum products can contain up to .3% THC. Including a full range of phytocompounds from the plant helps ensure you experience all of the potential benefits.*

Rest CBD Oil also contains organic skullcap extract, organic lemon balm extract, organic chamomile extract, and organic valerian root extract – all ingredients that are associated with supporting rest.