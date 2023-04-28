The Best Organic CBD Oils Of 2023 + How To Choose The Right One For You
When shopping for hemp CBD, it’s important to know what to look for to verify that you’re getting a high quality product. CBD is a relatively new supplement, and there’s still a lack of regulation when it comes to quality control. Unfortunately, not all CBD brands are transparent about what they are selling.
Awareness of what to look for in the best organic CBD oil will help you select the right product for your needs. One thing to check for is the USDA organic label, an official designation that certifies the hemp plant is grown in accordance with federal guidelines for organic products. These rules include strict standards for soil quality and use of pesticides and additives.
- Best full-spectrum: Cornbread Hemp Distilled USDA Organic CBD Oil
- Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture
- Best potent: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil: 60MG CBD/1ML
- Best value: Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum, High Potency CBD Oil Tincture
- Best flavored: One Farm Organic CBD Oil
- Best for sleep: Aspen Green Rest Full Spectrum CBD Oil
- Best for focus: Green Gorilla USDA Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Why should you pick an organic CBD Oil?
Research suggests that the hemp plant accumulates what’s in its environment1, so the USDA organic label is particularly important. “The hemp plant is considered a bioremediator,” says Mandy Bliss, APRN, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, lead clinician at Serenity Health in Louisville, Kentucky. “It pulls things like heavy metals, fungicides, pesticides, petroleum, and other contaminants from the soil.” For instance, Bliss shares that the University of Kentucky is researching how hemp plants at the mouths of abandoned coal mines may help pull cobalt and other heavy metals from the soil.*
“When you've got the USDA certified organic stamp on a product, it's been heavily vetted to make sure that it doesn't have anything in it that could potentially be harmful,” says Bliss.
Certifications for an organic CBD Oil
When examining certification for organic CBD oil, make sure the batch numbers on your product match the product you are buying. “Every time a new lot is tested, there should be a new certificate of analysis available,” Bliss adds.
Look for the USDA organic symbol. It means due diligence has gone into ensuring certain standards are met, so if a manufacturer has this certification, it will likely be displayed proudly.
While some products feature ingredients that have been grown using organic practices, only the USDA organic label guarantees a product has been certified by the United States Department of Agriculture to contain 95% or more organic ingredients.
If you’re wondering where you can find USDA organic CBD oils, keep scrolling to find our list of the best organic CBD oils of 2023, along with a cheat sheet on CBD dosage and tips on how to pick the right oil for you.
- Gentle: Less than 20 mg of hemp CBD per serving
- Moderate: 20 to 39 mg of hemp CBD per serving
- Strong: 40+ mg of hemp CBD per serving
How we picked
Testing & transparency
CBD products should always be tested by a reputable third party. The certificate of analysis (COA) should show that the specific batch for the product meets the advertised amounts of CBD and falls under limits for heavy metals, mold, and microbes.
Potency
We looked at how much CBD is in each product and included gentle, moderate, and strong oils to accommodate a variety of preferences.
Ingredients
Each product on our list is USDA certified organic, with ingredients sourced from organic farms. We also looked at the phytocannabinoids from hemp extract used in the product to find a range of options for all needs.
Value
We calculated the cost per mg of CBD for each option to help compare the overall value of each pick.
The best organic CBD oils of 2023:
Best full-spectrum: Cornbread Hemp Distilled USDA Organic CBD Oil
Pros:
- USDA Certified Organic
- No added flavors or preservatives
- Ships in 24 hours
Cons:
- These full-spectrum hemp CBD oils may contain up to 2 mg of THC per serving
- Contains coconut oil (consult with doctor if you have an allergy)
Type:full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate (25 mg of CBD per serving), Strong (50 mg of CBD per serving)
Servings:30
Subscription option:yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.08
Cornbread Hemp is a Kentucky-based CBD brand, focused on making high-quality CBD products with USDA certified organic ingredients made from flower-only extract with up to 2 mg THC per serving. Every oil, gummy, and topical product made by Cornbread Hemp is USDA certified organic. The brand’s full-spectrum hemp CBD oils feature just the hemp flower extract and organic MCT coconut oil, with no added flavors or preservatives. “Maintaining the integrity of the organic supply chain to ensure that our products meet the standard of the USDA organic program is not easy, but we do it because we know it’s vital for our customers to understand that our products are clean, safe, and trustworthy,” says Cornbread Hemp co-founder Jim Higdon.
Sustainability and Sourcing: The brand’s full supply chain is conducted in less than 100 miles, helping keep products more sustainable, with organic hemp sourced from local Kentucky farms.
Transparency: Products are sent to a third party lab to tests for potency and safety. You can find lab reports on the Cornbread Hemp website and by using the QR code on each product package.
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture
Pros:
- USDA Certified Organic
- Available in four strengths and four flavors
- 90 day money-back guarantee
Cons:
- Some flavors contain coconut oil (consult with doctor if you have an allergy)
Type:broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle (15 mg of hemp CBD per serving), Moderate (30 mg of hemp CBD per serving), Strong (45 mg of hemp CBD per serving, 75 mg of hemp CBD per serving)
Servings:30
Subscription option:yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07
Joy Organics is a family-founded business created with the intention to provide premium CBD products. The brand sources its organic hemp from carefully selected farms in Oregon, Colorado, and Kentucky. USDA certified organic products from Joy Organics include gummies and tinctures, such as this broad-spectrum hemp CBD oil.
You can choose an unflavored broad-spectrum hemp CBD tincture made from just extra virgin olive oil and organic hemp extract, or opt for flavors such as mint, lemon, or orange bliss. Doses are available in 15 mg per serving, 30 mg per serving, 45mg per serving, and 75 mg per serving bottles, making Joy Organics a great option whether you are new to CBD or looking for a stronger product.
Sustainability and Sourcing: Joy Organics is an environmentally conscious brand that demonstrates their commitment to sustainability through carbon neutral shipping, using recyclable materials, and regenerative farming practices. The brand also gives back to the community by donating to charitable organizations.
Transparency: Third party test results can be found on the CBD tinctures page of the Joy Organics website.
Best potent: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil: 60MG CBD/1ML
Pros:
- USDA Certified Organic
- Available in three flavors
- Available in two sizes
- Certified B Corporation
Cons:
- Contains coconut oil (consult with doctor if you have an allergy)
Type:full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle (15 mg of hemp CBD per serving), Moderate (30 mg of hemp CBD per serving), Strong (45 mg of hemp CBD per serving, 75 mg of hemp CBD per serving)
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.50
Charlotte’s Web, a Colorado-based brand founded by six brothers, offers a high potency full-spectrum 60 CBD/1ml USDA organic CBD oil in three flavors: orange blossom, lemon twist, and mint chocolate. Some CBD-users prefer full-spectrum tinctures for the entourage effect, the way a variety of phytocompounds work together to provide a potent experience. If you’re new to CBD, keep in mind it’s a good idea to start with a lower dose and go slow as you increase the strength.
Sustainability and Sourcing: Charlotte’s Web uses organic and regenerative agriculture processes. The brand works with local, organic, and fair trade companies whenever possible to source ingredients. Charlotte’s Web is a Certified B Corporation which means that the company meets specific standards for ethical practices, environmental impact, transparency, and legal accountability.
Transparency: Third party test results can be found on the Look Up Your Certificate of Analysis Page of the Charlotte’s Web website.
Best value: Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum, High Potency CBD Oil Tincture
Pros:
- USDA certified organic and certified Kosher (OU)
- Available in three flavors
- Great value for the price
Cons:
- Contains coconut oil (consult with doctor if you have an allergy)
- No subscription option
Type:full-spectrum
Potency:Strong (50mg of CBD per serving)
Servings:30
Subscription option:no
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.03
USDA organic products tend to be more expensive due to the higher quality standards that must be met to achieve the certification. Thankfully, there are options available that offer a great value for the price, including this high potency CBD oil made with hemp grown on Lazarus Farms in Central Oregon. This popular full-spectrum hemp CBD oil comes in three flavors: classic, strawberry lemonade, and chocolate mint. While Lazarus Naturals doesn’t currently have a subscription program, it plans to offer one in the future. Until then, you can sign up for the brand’s reward program to earn points towards discounts.
Sustainability and Packaging: Lazarus Naturals controls its entire processing chain, including owning its farm in Central Oregon. The brand is a certified B Corp and also has USDA organic and Leaping Bunny certifications. Products are packaged with materials made from post-consumer waste.
Transparency: Every batch of products is 3rd party tested. Results can be found on the Test Results Repository page or by clicking the Test Results tab on any product page.
Best flavored: One Farm Organic CBD Oil
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Available in four flavors
- Available in four strengths (10mg/ml, 20 mg/ml, 30 mg/ml, 40 mg/ml)
- Non-childproof droppers available
Cons:
- Contains coconut oil (consult with doctor if you have an allergy)
Type:full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle (10mg of CBD per ML), Moderate (20 mg of CBD per ML, 30 mg of CBD per ML), Strong (40 mg of CBD per ML)
Servings:30
Subscription option:yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.16
Not everyone loves the natural earthy taste of CBD oil, which is why some prefer a flavored tincture. However, when it comes to USDA organic CBD oils, brands must steer clear of artificial flavorings, so flavor options are a little more limited.
One Farm has four flavor choices to help you find the ideal option for your personal preferences. In addition to the brand’s unflavored oil, you can select from cinnamon, lemon, or mint flavors. Raw ingredients for the flavors are sourced directly from organic farmers and then created in-house at One Farm’s Boulder, Colorado facility. When producing its CBD Oils, One Farms uses a Supercritical C02 extraction process to maintain the beneficial cannabinoids of the hemp plant while avoiding harsh solvents.
Sustainability and packaging: One Farm controls its supply chain including planting, cultivating, harvesting, processing, and packaging their products in-house. Other ingredients are sourced directly from organic farmers.
Transparency: All products are third party tested and you can find the results via a batch number at the bottle of the bottle or on the Test Results page.
Best for sleep: Aspen Green Rest Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Current Good Manufacturing Certified Brand (cGMP certified)
- 100% satisfaction guarantee
Cons:
- Contains coconut oil (consult with doctor if you have an allergy)
- If you want to avoid THC be aware that this product contains 2.5mg/ml
Type:full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle (20 mg/2ml)
Servings:30
Subscription option:yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.88
Aspen Green’s Rest Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil is a berry-flavored tincture designed to help promote a good night’s sleep.* This physician-formulated product features whole plant extracts from ingredients grown on organic farms in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. The full-spectrum tincture is a strong oil that contains 133 mg of CBD per ML and 2.5 mg of THC per ML. Keep in mind, full spectrum products can contain up to .3% THC. Including a full range of phytocompounds from the plant helps ensure you experience all of the potential benefits.*
Rest CBD Oil also contains organic skullcap extract, organic lemon balm extract, organic chamomile extract, and organic valerian root extract – all ingredients that are associated with supporting rest.
Sustainability and packaging: All Aspen Green products are made using USDA certified organic, full-spectrum hemp CBD, farmed in Colorado. The brand doesn’t share any information around sustainability efforts or shipping practices, but you should be able to recycle the container.
Transparency: Aspen Green clearly displays a link to the COA on each product page. You can also use the QR code on the product’s packaging, which takes you directly to the lab results.
Best for focus: Green Gorilla USDA Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Current Good Manufacturing Certified Brand (cGMP certified)
- Uses olive oil instead of coconut oil which makes it a good option for those with tree nut sensitivities or allergies
Cons:
- If you want to avoid THC be aware that this product contains up to .3% THC
- Only one flavor
Type:full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle (20 mg/2ml)
Servings:30
Subscription option:yes
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.88
Green Gorilla has offered USDA organic CBD products since 2016. The brand’s full-spectrum hemp CBD oil is made in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), procedures and standards to help ensure quality. The oil contains extra virgin olive oil, which the brand chose due to its complementary flavor, potential health benefits, and bioavailability (the ability to provide efficient absorption). This also makes Green Gorilla’s product a good fit for people who are sensitive or allergic to coconut oil. Start with one pump of the oil which will give you a gentle 20 mg of CBD, and increase dosage as desired.
Sustainability and packaging: In addition to using organic farming practices, Green Gorilla packages all of its CBD oils in glass containers and uses recyclable cartons to reduce their environmental impact.
Transparency: Green Gorilla hemp CBD goes through a thorough quality and safety testing process at five different stages. Test results for finished batches can be found on the Green Gorilla website or via QR codes on the bottle.
The benefits of CBD oil
CBD affects everyone differently, and research on its benefits is still ongoing. That said, reviewers of CBD products anecdotally share that they believe CBD has helped them with better sleep, pain relief, feeling more relaxed, and reducing anxiety.*
Are there any side effects of CBD oil?
Again, research is ongoing, but professor and chief of pain medicine at UC Davis, David Copenhaver, M.D, M.P.H, previously told mindbodygreen that the side effect risks for CBD are relatively low.
Keep in mind, taking any CBD oil product, even isolates, can potentially result in a positive drug test.
FAQ:
What is the most trusted brand of CBD?
If you are searching for a trusted CBD brand, a good place to start is by indentifying companies that manufacture USDA organic products, since this requires adherence to stringent quality control measures. Other certifications to consider include B Corp certification and brands that follow current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).
Is organic CBD oil better?
The USDA organic label is one way to ensure you are getting a better quality product. To earn the certification, the farms where the ingredients are grown must pass strict rules when it comes to soil quality, pesticides, and additives.
The takeaway
As more CBD brands enter the market, it’s important to know what to look for to select a safe and trusted product. Locating the USDA organic symbol on your label is a great place to start to ensure you are getting a high quality oil. To continue your CBD journey, check out our picks for the best CBD products for stress or the best CBD gummies for sleep.