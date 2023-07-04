Here's How To Find Your Destiny Number In Numerology + What It Means
If you've dipped your toes into numerology, you probably already know your life path number—but did you know your life destiny number is just as important? Here's the lowdown on what this part of your numerology chart means, how to find yours, and your unique destiny number explained.
Advertisement
What is a destiny number in numerology?
In the ancient system of numerology, it's believed that numbers and letters carry vibrations that influence our life's mission—and the life destiny number, also sometimes called the life expression number, represents how you will achieve your sacred calling in life, numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code, Kaitlyn Kaerhart explains.
As the name suggests, this number speaks to your, well, destiny. Kaerhart tells mindbodygreen that if your life path number is your "why," your destiny number is the "how," with your destiny number essentially revealing how your life path number actually expresses itself.
"The destiny number reveals how you reach your ultimate destination, and how your life path number expresses itself. Based on your full legal birth name, this number speaks to the traits you will need to develop in order to be fulfilled, and how to go about attaining the life of your dreams," she notes.
Think of your life path number as the road you're traveling, while the life destiny number is the map that guides your way, Kaerhart says, adding, "Together, these two numbers create a more complete view of your life purpose."
Advertisement
How to find your destiny number
To find your destiny number, start by writing out your full legal birth name. It should be exactly the name that is on your your birth certificate, even if your name has changed since then.
Take the numbers assigned to each letter of your name and begin adding them together. Reduce the total you get by adding the digits together (i.e. 27 reduces to 9, because 2 + 7 = 9), and continue reducing until you get a single digit from 1 through 9, with exceptions for master numbers 11, 22, and 33, which we'll explain shortly.
Here are the values of each letter in the alphabet:
- A, J, S
- B, K, T
- C, L, U
- D, M, V
- E, N, W
- F, O, X
- G, P, Y
- H, Q, Z
- I, R
As an example, the name John David Smith gives you:
- John: 1 + 6 + 8 + 5 = 20, 2 + 0 = 2
- David: 4 + 1 + 4 + 9 + 4 = 23, 2 + 3 = 5
- Smith: 1 + 4 + 9 + 2 + 8 = 24, 2 + 4 = 6
- From there, 2 + 5 + 6 = 13, 1 + 3 = 4
- So, the name John David Smith has a 4 life destiny number.
Now, if you reduce the numbers of your name and the last double digit number is 11, 22, or 33, those are master numbers that do not get reduced, having their own specific meaning.
(P.S. Here's how to find your life path number too, if you're curious.)
Advertisement
Destiny number 1
If you are a life destiny number 1, your destiny is to literally become number one at all you set your mind to. As Kaerhart explains, "You are here to develop unwavering self-confidence, independence, and most importantly, learn how to lead others effectively."
Destiny number 1 keywords:
- Leadership
- Confidence
- Independence
- Innovation
- Courage
Advertisement
Destiny number 2
If you are a destiny number 2, your destiny is to support and lift others through your role as peacekeeper, according to Kaerhart. "You will serve through your talents for bringing harmony and balance to all that you do," she says, adding that slow and steady wins the race for this life expression.
Destiny number 2 keywords:
- Peaceful
- Compassionate
- Caring
- Cooperative
- Heart-centered
Advertisement
Destiny number 3
As a destiny number 3, your destiny is to inspire joy in others by radiating warmth and positivity. As Kaerhart explains, "You will channel and spread your wisdom through whatever form of communication calls to you."
Destiny number 3 keywords:
- Communicative
- Expressive
- Unique
- Authentic
- Witty
Destiny number 4
As a destiny number 4, your destiny is to learn stability, practicality, and organization in your pursuit to build something of lasting value, according to Kaerhart. "As you develop a more methodical approach to life, you will serve as an example to others, showcasing the importance of structure and perseverance," she adds.
Destiny number 4 keywords:
- Methodical
- Organized
- Stable
- Practical
- Stoic
Destiny number 5
If you are a destiny number 5, your destiny is to develop a healthy relationship towards freedom, as well as live life to the fullest and show others how to do the same, Kaerhart says. "You are here to make friends with change and live fearlessly by saying 'yes' to the things that scare you, without giving in to excess," she adds.
Destiny number 5 keywords:
- Transformative
- Ever-changing
- Freedom-seeking
- Excitable
- Adventurous
Destiny number 6
As a destiny number 6, your destiny is to learn the balance between giving and receiving love in a healthy manner, Kaerhart tells mindbodygreen, while also offering a safe haven to all those you cherish. "Your destiny is linked with nurturing, both professionally and in your private life," she adds.
Destiny number 6 keywords:
- Nurturing
- Considerate
- Relationship-oriented
- Helpful
- Harmonious
Destiny number 7
If you are a destiny number 7, Kaerhart notes your destiny is to search for (and create) your own unique theory on the meaning of life, and then share that knowledge with humankind. "Your unique perspective on the world, paired with your ability to remain singularly focused, will be your guiding light," she adds.
Destiny number 7 keywords:
- Spiritual
- Analytical
- Curious
- Knowledge-seeking
- Contemplative
Destiny number 8
The destiny of those with a destiny number 8 is to bridge the gap between the spiritual and material worlds, according to Kaerhart. As she explains, "Your gift lies in applying power effectively and manifesting financial wealth, which you then use to make the world a better place."
Destiny number 8 keywords:
- Powerful
- Successful
- Authoritative
- Determined
- Ambitious
Destiny number 9
As destiny number 9, your destiny is to develop and learn how to be selfless and compassionate, and then teach others how to do the same, Kaerthart says. "You must release all attachments that do not serve the greater good and live a life of service," she adds.
Destiny number 9 keywords:
- Humanitarian
- Selfless
- Creative
- Spiritual
- Passionate
Destiny number 11
If you have are a destiny number 11, Kaerhart tells mindbodygreen your destiny is to be an inspired visionary who learns to live by spiritual truths. "You offer your cosmic insight to all those around you," she explains, adding that you will also heal and transform all you come into contact with through your intuition and creative pursuits.
Destiny number 11 keywords:
- Healer
- Intuitive
- Spiritual
- Wise
- Leadership
Destiny number 22
Your destiny as a destiny number 22 is to be a master teacher and builder, according to Kaerhart, serving the world in a practical way. "The structure you build will serve as a blueprint for humanity to shift consciousness," she adds.
Destiny number 22 keywords:
- Powerful
- Productive
- Changemaker
- Manifesting
- Teaching
Destiny number 33
Last but not least in the slightest, if you're a destiny number 33, your destiny is to be a masterful healer and caregiver, learning the power of unconditional love, Kaerhart says. She adds that your focus in life will be on understanding the relationship between love, patience, and timing.
Destiny number 33 keywords:
- Spiritually evolved
- Higher consciousness
- Loving
- Visionary
- Giving
FAQs:
How do I find my destiny number?
To find your destiny number, take the numbers assigned to each letter of your name and begin adding them together. Reduce the total you get by adding the digits together, and continue reducing until you get a single digit from 1 through 9, with exceptions for master numbers 11, 22, and 33.
What are destiny numbers?
Based on your full legal birth name, your destiny number speaks to the traits you will need to develop in order to be fulfilled, and how to go about attaining the life of your dreams.
What is the life path number and destiny number?
Your life path number is your "why," AKA the things that drive and motivate you. Your destiny number is the "how," revealing what you need to do for your life path to express itself.
The takeaway
Numerology can reveal everything from your mission in life to who you're most compatible with, and when it comes to your destiny number, it's not one to leave out. Just as important as your life path number, your destiny number reveals how you can grow into the best version of yourself as you move through life.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.