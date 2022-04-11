 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
3 Tips On How To Prevent Body Breakouts, According To A Top Derm

3 Tips On How To Prevent Body Breakouts, According To A Top Derm

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
A Top Derm Shares 3 Nonnegotiable Tips To Rid Body Blemishes

Image by STUDIO TAURUS / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 11, 2022 — 10:03 AM
What are your non-negotiable beauty tips? In our series, Essential Beauty, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you’ll hear from a variety of industry professionals on the failsafe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We’re all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3. 

As the sun begins to shine, we can only hope our skin follows. Body blemishes can be a frustrating road block, especially when you’re looking forward to wearing breezy garments that may put that problem area on display. Just remember: You’re not alone. So many people struggle with body acne, whether it be on the chest, back, or elsewhere. 

While there isn’t a one-size-fits all remedy for bacne (or any kind of breakout), there are more than a few expert tips to help you get a better handle on these breakouts and prevent future ones from coming—including the three we’re sharing today. 

1. Don’t shy away from chemical exfoliants

You might have an exfoliating regimen for your face, be it a chemical exfoliant, like glycolic acid, or gentle fruit enzymes. And guess what? Your body can benefit just as much from some of these powerful ingredients. “I find that body acne is very responsive to salicylic acid, as well as retinoids, including prescriptions like tretinoin or over-the-counter retinol serums or gels,” board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., tells mbg. 

If you’ve tried to use retinoids on your face only to be met with irritation, that doesn’t necessarily mean you can't use them on the body. Your body skin is much thicker than the skin on your face, which is why many body acne products have higher concentrations of stronger actives. Just make sure you use a product that’s actually meant for your body, not your face. “Using a facial exfoliation on your body may not be strong enough to give you the results you're looking for,” board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., previously shared with mbg.

Nevertheless, it’s worth starting out with something less intense and opting for a more potent product later on, if needed. If you’re struggling with breakouts on your back, a spray may be easier to apply than a rub-on cream or gel. One of our favorites is the Clearing Mist Medicated Breakout Tonic from Soft Services. This product contains salicylic acid, zinc, and niacinamide, all of which are known acne-fighters. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Always moisturize the affected area

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
postbiotic body lotion

You may not be used to applying moisturizer to hard-to-reach areas like the back, but optimal hydration is crucial in caring for oil and blemish-prone skin. “Preserving and supporting a healthy skin barrier and microbiome is just as critical for body acne as it is for the face,” Bowe says. “While most people can tolerate a retinoid on their chest or back every few nights, it's important to rely on a daily moisturizer with barrier and microbiome supporting ingredients like prebiotics, postbiotics, and ceramides.” 

The mbg postbiotic body lotion is a perfect option for this step, as it tends to the skin microbiome and hydrates simultaneously. While this is not a blemish treatment—like an AHA or BHA might be—it can help keep your skin hydrated and in the clear.

3. Be mindful of your diet

Your diet does play a role in skin health. You might associate this skin-diet connection with facial breakouts, but Bowe notes that she finds the skin on the body especially responsive to dietary changes. As with all things skin care, everyone’s complexion responds differently to certain factors. However, Bowe has seen a few patterns with specific acne-flaring foods—namely, dairy milk and high glycemic index foods

Instead, she recommends nourishing the gut microbiome with prebiotics, like plant-based polyphenols, especially when it comes to chest and back acne. “I often tell my patients to eat the rainbow, or supplement with high-quality dietary supplements that support a balanced, rich, diverse microbiome. As we know, the gut microbiome can impact skin health, and this is [the] case with the face and the body,” Bowe explains. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

As frustrating as this skin concern can be, there are a few things you can do to help treat current breakouts and stop future ones from popping up. Adding a chemical exfoliant to your body care routine, followed by a microbiome-nurturing moisturizer can be helpful for keeping skin bright and clear. Finally, limiting your consumption of high glycemic index foods and ingesting probiotic-rich foods may be helpful for addressing these breakouts from the inside out. 

postbiotic body lotion
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
postbiotic body lotion
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

3 Surprising Rosacea Triggers You Probably Never Suspected From A Derm

Alexandra Engler
3 Surprising Rosacea Triggers You Probably Never Suspected From A Derm
Beauty

3 Common Slugging Mistakes This Derm Says You Shouldn't Ignore

Hannah Frye
3 Common Slugging Mistakes This Derm Says You Shouldn't Ignore
Integrative Health

Not Taking These Two Minerals Together? You May Be Missing Out On Benefits

Lindsay Boyers
Not Taking These Two Minerals Together? You May Be Missing Out On Benefits
Integrative Health

You Need More Of This Antioxidant As You Age + How To Increase Your Levels

Morgan Chamberlain
You Need More Of This Antioxidant As You Age + How To Increase Your Levels
Mental Health

This 2-Minute Technique Can Seriously Supercharge Your Brain Health

Olivia Giacomo
This 2-Minute Technique Can Seriously Supercharge Your Brain Health
Integrative Health

These 3 Healthy Habits Are Like Spring Cleaning For Your Gut Microbiome

Abby Moore
These 3 Healthy Habits Are Like Spring Cleaning For Your Gut Microbiome
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

Find Yoga Balance Postures Challenging? Try This Yoga Instructor's Trick

Tara Stiles
Find Yoga Balance Postures Challenging? Try This Yoga Instructor's Trick
Integrative Health

This Surprising Supplement Promotes Healthy Blood Sugar Levels*

Morgan Chamberlain
This Surprising Supplement Promotes Healthy Blood Sugar Levels*
Love

8 Signs You're Afraid Of Intimacy & What It Says About Your Attachment Style

Julie Nguyen
8 Signs You're Afraid Of Intimacy & What It Says About Your Attachment Style
Integrative Health

Poor Sleep Increases Heart Health Risk By 16%, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Poor Sleep Increases Heart Health Risk By 16%, New Research Finds
Integrative Health

The Immune-Supporting Seasoning Will Make You Forget All About Salt

Kami McBride
The Immune-Supporting Seasoning Will Make You Forget All About Salt
Spirituality

Tuesday Will Bring An Astrological Transit 100s Of Years In The Making

The AstroTwins
Tuesday Will Bring An Astrological Transit 100s Of Years In The Making
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/derm-tips-to-prevent-body-acne
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!