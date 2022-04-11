You might have an exfoliating regimen for your face, be it a chemical exfoliant, like glycolic acid, or gentle fruit enzymes. And guess what? Your body can benefit just as much from some of these powerful ingredients. “I find that body acne is very responsive to salicylic acid, as well as retinoids, including prescriptions like tretinoin or over-the-counter retinol serums or gels,” board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., tells mbg.

If you’ve tried to use retinoids on your face only to be met with irritation, that doesn’t necessarily mean you can't use them on the body. Your body skin is much thicker than the skin on your face, which is why many body acne products have higher concentrations of stronger actives. Just make sure you use a product that’s actually meant for your body, not your face. “Using a facial exfoliation on your body may not be strong enough to give you the results you're looking for,” board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., previously shared with mbg.

Nevertheless, it’s worth starting out with something less intense and opting for a more potent product later on, if needed. If you’re struggling with breakouts on your back, a spray may be easier to apply than a rub-on cream or gel. One of our favorites is the Clearing Mist Medicated Breakout Tonic from Soft Services. This product contains salicylic acid, zinc, and niacinamide, all of which are known acne-fighters.