Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep With No Grogginess? 3 Reasons This Supplement Is The Answer

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
March 08, 2025
Emma Loewe
By Emma Loewe
mbg Contributor
Emma Loewe is the former Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen. She is the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us" and the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care." Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,500 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes.
Image by Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy
March 08, 2025

Is there any better feeling than waking up after a night of excellent sleep? Your body is relaxed, your mind sharp, and your perspective refreshed. And you can feel good knowing you just supported your brain function, heart health, and immunity with that solid snooze.

Alas, this is a feeling that is not super familiar for a lot of us, with stressful thoughts, busy schedules, and other sleep barriers keeping one in three American adults from all-important slumber on a regular basis.

While getting great sleep is by no means easy, the right supplement can make it way more doable. Here are a few reasons that hundreds of reviewers now reach for mindbodygreen's sleep support+ to help them achieve their deepest sleep and most energized mornings—sans grogginess*:

1.

It's melatonin-free

Melatonin is one of the most popular sleep supplements in the U.S., but we'd argue that it does more harm than good when taken regularly.

For starters, while it's helpful for quickly adjusting to a new sleep-wake cycle (say, if you're traveling), melatonin won't necessarily improve your overall sleep quality—which is part of the reason it makes many people wake up feeling groggy, like they never quite reached those deeper levels of sleep.

And since melatonin is a hormone, many experts raise a red flag about taking it nightly, as it may throw off the health of your other hormones (hence why it's only available by prescription in most other countries).

That's why sleep support+ features magnesium—a naturally occurring essential mineral that your body needs to function (but many of us don't get enough of from food).

Magnesium fuels the production of key hormones—yes, including melatonin1—and sets off a calming cascade2 of neurotransmitters in the brain to prep us for bed.* It's been clinically shown to help people fall asleep faster and spend more time in deep sleep, all without that dreaded morning fogginess.*

2.

It contains gentle yet powerful ingredients

Sleep support+ is formulated with ingredients that are gentle on the body but pack a powerful sleep punch. Let's start with magnesium, which takes the form of magnesium bisglycinate, a complex that is easy for the body to absorb and gentler on the gut than other types of magnesium supplements.

From there, we added jujube—a fruit that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine to promote sleep for literally thousands of years—and PharmaGABA®—a supplemental form of the human brain's main inhibitory (calming) neurotransmitter.*

This is not a formula designed to "knock you out" or struggle to keep your eyes open. Rather, it delivers a gentle wave of relaxation that will sustain you through the entire night. It's all in the name: The supplement is there to support the sleep your body is already capable of.

3.

Its doses are research-backed

No sprinkling here. We consulted the latest research to decide how much of each ingredient we needed to include in sleep support+ to actually deliver the intended effects. And if customer reviews are any indication, we nailed it.

"It's like [sleep support+] makes me sleep harder, longer. I am in love with this product and give it my highest recommendation. Not only do I sleep much better, but my good sleep makes for a better day,"* writes one reviewer, Mallory O.

Chelsea D. echoes, "With this sleep supplement I am actually waking up at a decent hour and I feel so much better. Sleep is so foundational; this supplement has changed my life."*

The takeaway

Learn more about sleep support+ and how it's helping people achieve their deepest sleep here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue
Women's Health

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue

Jamie Schneider

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*
Integrative Health

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*

Ailsa Cowell

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity
Integrative Health

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity

Ava Durgin

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research

Francesca Bond

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue
Women's Health

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue

Jamie Schneider

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*
Integrative Health

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*

Ailsa Cowell

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity
Integrative Health

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity

Ava Durgin

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research

Francesca Bond

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue
Women's Health

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue

Jamie Schneider

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*
Integrative Health

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*

Ailsa Cowell

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity
Integrative Health

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity

Ava Durgin

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research

Francesca Bond

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

mindbodygreen

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue
Women's Health

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue

Jamie Schneider

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*
Integrative Health

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*

Ailsa Cowell

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity
Integrative Health

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity

Ava Durgin

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research

Francesca Bond

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

mindbodygreen

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.