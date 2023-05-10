There’s a reason “dry January” takes place in the middle of winter. After all, who wants to skip an ice cold margarita in the summertime when the sun sets late and the social scene is at its peak?

For those who partake in summer day drinking, just know this: Your body will need to be detoxing regularly to keep up with those warm weather festivities. Thankfully there are a few easy ways to keep your body detoxing, so you can sip freely all summer long.