Omega-3s Are The New Hair Growth Hero We Didn't Know We Needed
From environmental stressors to genetics, there are a number of factors that impact hair growth. For this reason, achieving (or even maintaining) long, thick hair isn’t always easy.
Luckily, there are some things you can do to aid in hair growth and thickness—including taking hair growth supplements. Though collagen or biotin may come to mind first, we recommend an unexpected (yet effective) option: an omega-3 supplement.*
The four phases of hair growth.
Before we jump into how omega-3s can help you achieve your hair goals, let’s talk about what’s actually going on with your follicles to help you facilitate hair growth.
Your hair goes through four different phases during its life cycle of hair growth:
- Anagen (growth phase): The longest phase of your hair growth, the anagen phase is when your hair is actively growing. This phase can last anywhere from two to seven years, depending on the individual.
- Catagen (transition phase): Next, hair growth slows and follicles shrink during the catagen phase, which lasts about seven to ten days.
- Telogen (resting phase): During the telogen phase, old hairs are resting while new hairs are starting to form in the follicles. This phase lasts about three months, and accounts for approximately 10% to 15% of the hair on your head.
- Exogen (shedding phase): Finally, a hair’s life cycle is complete when it’s shed from the follicle.
How omega-3s help promote hair growth.
The question remains: What exactly do omega-3s have to do with the hair growth process?
Well, according to a 2018 study from the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, fish oil (and, more specifically, DHA—a marine omega-3 fatty acid found primarily in fatty fish) helps promote hair growth by stimulating anagen-activating pathways in hair follicle cells.*
In another study, healthy female participants that took oral supplements with omega-3s, omega-6s, and antioxidants had increased hair diameter and density and decreased telogen percentage.*
While these results show how omega-3s might help when taken as a daily supplement, evidence suggests the healthy fats can also help hydrate hair when used topically. In fact, applying a flaxseed gel to strands is an effective (and popular) way to help lock in moisture—especially for those with wavy and curly hair!
For best results, we recommend utilizing the hydrating and growth-stimulating benefits of omega-3s both internally and externally.*
The takeaway.
If you’re on the hunt for a supplement that helps promote hair growth, a premium omega-3 supplement might be just the thing you need to encourage long, luscious locks.* And when it comes to high-quality fish oil, it doesn’t get much better than mbg’s omega-3 potency+.
Formulated with transparency, purity, and efficacy in mind, omega-3 potency+ delivers 1,500 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids (i.e., EPA plus DHA) from sustainably-sourced, wild-caught anchovies from the cold waters of Chile. Support your brain, heart, skin, and hair goals—in just two softgels a day!*
