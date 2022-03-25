Friends with waves and curls, you probably know the hassle of finding a gel that offers enough hold without weighing down the strands or making them feel stiff. It’s a quest not for the faint of heart, as it can take rounds of testing to find a styler that works best for your individual texture. If you’ve hit a standstill, might we suggest a jar of flaxseed gel?

Now, flaxseed gel has been dear to the curl community for ages—we also have a full explainer on how to use it, if you’re curious. But like other beauty staples that see a sudden resurgence (rice water is another one), TikTok creators have quickly propelled flaxseed gel back into the spotlight; the search term alone garners 56 million views, and some users even swear it provides better hold than the famous Olaplex bun—the goop hydrates your strands all day long, never drying down to a hard shell on your scalp.

It’s a multitasking ingredient that elevates your style and hair’s health, and it’s oh-so easy to whip up your own concoction at home. Here’s everything you need to know.