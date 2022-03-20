Of course, the key to mastering the Olaplex bun is, well, Olaplex products. The brand uses patented bond-building technology to repair broken hair bonds, which leads to smoother, healthier, and more resilient strands—just know that these are protein-infused treatments, so you don’t want to go overboard. In terms of which specific Olaplex products are best for this look, there has been some controversy (and by controversy, we mean heated debates in the comment section).

Don’t worry: We’ve done the research to give you a quick guide to mastering the Olaplex bun and reap the most benefits from these powerful products.

Say you’re styling your hair in the morning and don’t plan on washing until the evening or just want to skip washing your hair that day. You’re simply looking for all-day wear that will help keep those pesky flyaways down and reduce frizz. In this case, reach for the brand’s leave-in styling treatment: Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother. This product can be applied to damp or dry hair and is formulated to condition and strengthen. Plus, it works for up to 72 hours (which means you can delay your wash day…again).

To level up your all-day Olaplex bun, add in some drops of the No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil. This product creates a high-shine finish and helps protect the strands from UV exposure.