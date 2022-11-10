My private practice specializes in digestive health, and we help many clients who are looking to relieve constipation. The first step in our work with these clients is assessing if they are eating enough of both calories and macronutrients (protein, healthy fat, and carbohydrates). And it turns out that many of them are undereating (and might be completely unaware of it), which is affecting their ability to have at least one healthy bowel movement every day.

Undereating can result in constipation in two ways: The first is from a lack of physical food moving from the gut, and the second is due to the hormonal shifts that occur when we are chronically under-fueling.