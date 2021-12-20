Are These Common Hydration Mistakes Secretly Causing Your Dry Skin?

Proper hydration is vital in skin care—without it, your complexion can become dry, itchy, dull, and overall uncomfortable. We likely don’t need to tell you this, especially now during the wintertime: The arid air can rob your skin of its precious moisture; if you’ve ever dealt with flaky, chapped winter skin, you know how crucial it is to butter up your skin barrier.

So you need to hydrate your skin. Noted. But drenching your skin in the moisture it needs and keeping it there are two very distinct ventures. Ever spend ample time with your hydrating treatments, only to find your skin just as dehydrated in the morning? Because, same.

Well, it turns out, a few innocent mistakes can easily sabotage a dewy glow. If you’re slathering on creams and hyaluronic acid serums to no avail, do be sure you’re not unknowingly making one of the following faux pas.