The Vivacious Plant Is Like A Coat Of Fresh Paint For Your Garden

Bougainvilleas love being planted outdoors in full direct sunlight in USDA plant hardiness zones 9-11. Greg Kuga, the manager of Sunset Blvd Nursery in Los Angeles recommends planting them in a bright spot in your garden after the last chill of the winter has passed.

Bougainvillea can be grown either directly in the ground or in a pot, but since the plant tends to grow tall, you'll need a large container if you want it to reach its full potential.

Many people opt to place vining varieties up against a trellis or wall so they can climb. Bushier varieties tend to make a great hedge when they get large enough.

While most bougainvillea varieties need lots of hot, direct sun and air circulation to thrive, there are some that can be kept as houseplants. If you are growing yours indoors, be sure to place it in a bright spot in well-draining soil.