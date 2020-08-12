Why You Shouldn't Keep Your Houseplant In Its Plastic Pot For Too Long

The first thing people usually do after buying a new houseplant (besides stare at it lovingly while doing a happy dance) is place it—plastic pot and all—into a more decorative container. And while it's fine to keep your plant in its plastic home for the time being, you won't want to leave it there forever.

"Just about any time you buy a plant in the store and it's in the nursery pot, it probably wants to be repotted sooner than later," Maryah Greene, the plant expert and stylist behind Greene Piece, tells mbg. The reason being that unless your plant was propagated and grown locally, it's likely been sitting in that pot for a while. Especially if comes from a large nursery (Costa Farms, Rocket Farms, and Altman Plants are some big names in the U.S.), there's a chance that quite a bit of time has passed since it was packaged, shipped, stocked on new shelves, and sold to you.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing; it just means your plant might already be close to outgrowing its home. Greene recommends repotting it right away or within a few weeks, especially if you purchased it during peak summer growing season.