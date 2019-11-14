Using borage medicinally isn't a new concept—not by a long shot. Records of its use as a form of medicine date back as far as Ancient Greece, with the physician Dioscoride having written that borage can "cheer the heart and lift the depressed spirits." This quote sums up the primary use of borage in ancient medicine. Back in the day, it was used to treat depression and melancholy and was believed to relieve both grief and sadness.

In fact, the plant's name even reflects this. The word borage is thought to be derived from the Celtic word borrach, which means "a person of courage." Borage was also used to flavor the wine of soldiers going into battle because it was thought to increase bravery, which really brings a more literal meaning to the term "liquid courage."

While borage has been used medicinally as an herb for centuries, borage oil came into prominence much later—in the last few decades. Today, you can find borage oil sold as a liquid or in capsule form, and it's used enthusiastically by a number of holistic practitioners.

"Borage oil is anti-inflammatory, which can benefit a lot of common issues like PMS, breast tenderness, arthritis, and skin inflammation," says Dr. Jolene Brighten, N.D., a functional medicine naturopathic doctor and the founder of Rubus Health—a women's clinic where she specializes in the treatment of hormone disorders.

It's particularly beneficial for people with aggravated, inflamed skin. "Because of the healthy omega plant fats and antioxidants of borage oil, it can improve inflammatory skin issues like acne and eczema by improving the protective skin barrier and boosting hydration," says functional medicine expert Dr. Will Cole, D.C. It's also considered a dry oil, which means it hydrates but doesn't leave a sticky feeling on the surface of your skin.

Borage oil is unique in that it’s a truly fantastic source of the omega-6 essential fatty acid called gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), which is likely what gives it many of its perks.