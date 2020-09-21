For those with eczema, you likely know it can pop up in the most frustrating of places. There's the oft-cited dandruff (a mild form of eczema) that peppers your scalp with oily, white flakes. There's contact dermatitis, which can happen anywhere, from interacting with triggering ingredients. There's perioral dermatitis that leaves your lips cracked and dry. Then, of course, you can see eczema patches popping up all over the body—one common area being your hands.

And if you've experienced a flare-up, you likely know how painful, itchy, and annoying it is to deal with considering how much we all use our hands on a daily basis. It's not an area you can tuck under clothing and try to forget about for a while—you're forced to deal with flare-ups head (or hand) on.

So if you get bouts of eczema in the area, here's what to do.