No matter your product, you'll also want to pay attention to fragrance: "If the body lotion or the body cream is scented, it could be more irritating," says Downie, especially if you have sensitive skin. Artificial fragrance is "one of the most common ingredients to cause sensitivity, puffiness, itch, and rash," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, once told us, but even natural fragrances (essential oils and the like) can sneak into the formula and trigger irritation for some. If your skin feels itchy or irritated after you slather on a cream or lotion, you may want to opt for a fragrance-free number (these options will make your skin feel like butter).