How Blocked Chakras Can Contribute To Sleep Issues
The chakras are spiritual energy centers within our body, and the seven main ones run from the base of our spine to the crown of our head. When all the chakras along this channel are open, energy is considered free to flow throughout the body—but when one or more is blocked, we can experience physical and emotional issues.
One of those issues is sleep disturbances, so we asked naturopathic doctor Erica Matluck, ND, NP for her take on the chakra-sleep connection, and what can be done to support it.
The chakra-sleep connection.
According to Matluck, the two chakras most commonly related to sleep issues are the crown and root chakras.
How the crown chakra affects sleep:
The crown chakra is located at the top of the head, and is all about our connection to the divine. “The crown chakra is associated with the pineal gland of the brain,” Matluck explains. The pineal gland is influenced by sunlight, which in turn impacts our circadian rhythm through the production of melatonin and cortisol, she explains.
“With that said, typical insomnia is associated with the crown chakra,” she adds. “When the crown is imbalanced or blocked we feel disconnected from the whole, disconnected from nature.” This often leads to feelings of sadness, which can be accompanied by sleep issues.
How the root chakra affects sleep:
The root chakra deals with our sense of safety in the world, and is blocked by fear. If you’re dealing with insomnia that’s primarily rooted in anxiety, Matluck says, it’s likely related to the root chakra. “The root chakra governs the fight-or-flight response, and when the physiology of the body prepares to fight or flight (because we don't feel safe), we must stay alert and protect ourselves.” Thus, no sleep.
That said, insomnia that makes you feel tired but wired is more characteristic of a root chakra imbalance, she adds. “When the root is blocked, we often feel confused about what is safe and what is not.”
How to open up those chakras & rest easier.
When we understand the chakras, we can get a new perspective on the underlying cause of our issues. While not a cure-all, chakra work can help us identify where imbalances exist within the body and begin to correct for them.
In this case, the first thing you’ll need to do is figure out which chakra is causing your sleep issues. “If the imbalance is in the crown, it's really important to reconnect with the wonder and miracle of life,” Matluck says. To do that, consider things like stargazing, spending time in and connecting with nature, and getting in touch with the cycles of your body like your circadian rhythm and menstrual cycle, she suggests.
If the imbalance is in the root, try grounding exercises like Mountain pose in yoga, sensory mindfulness exercises, and inner child work. Whatever helps to make you feel safe and secure.
The bottom line:
If you’ve been feeling anxious and struggling to sleep, your sleepy energy could trace back to a root or crown chakra imbalance. Adding some chakra work to a healthy nightly routine could help you get a better night's rest.