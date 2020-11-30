When we understand the chakras, we can get a new perspective on the underlying cause of our issues. While not a cure-all, chakra work can help us identify where imbalances exist within the body and begin to correct for them.

In this case, the first thing you’ll need to do is figure out which chakra is causing your sleep issues. “If the imbalance is in the crown, it's really important to reconnect with the wonder and miracle of life,” Matluck says. To do that, consider things like stargazing, spending time in and connecting with nature, and getting in touch with the cycles of your body like your circadian rhythm and menstrual cycle, she suggests.

If the imbalance is in the root, try grounding exercises like Mountain pose in yoga, sensory mindfulness exercises, and inner child work. Whatever helps to make you feel safe and secure.