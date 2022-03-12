This Unique, Underrated Seed Is Rich In Antioxidants + Supports Brain Health

After hearing Bland speak so highly of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat and reading some of the research supporting this unique nutrient powerhouse, I was very eager to give it a try. So when Bland's team at Big Bold Health sent a sample of their new Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Super Nutrition Flour—I couldn't wait to start cooking with it.

This small-batch artisanal flour is milled and packaged in upstate New York, and it's the world's first-ever certified organic, US-grown harvest of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat. As mentioned, part of the reason this buckwheat is so abundant in nutrients is due to its harsh growing conditions—which is why Big Bold Health strategically worked with a co-op of farmers based in Norther regions, where it gets very cold.

After the two-pound bags of this unique flour arrived at my door—packaged oh-so-nicely, and sealed with a tight weave of red string—I quickly looked into different ways to use this novel ingredient. The Big Bold Health team sent me an array of delicious-sounding recipes, and I opted for buckwheat pancakes (from Mark Hyman, M.D.) as my first trial run. These easy-to-make pancakes were filled with some of my favorite ingredients and spices—plus, I loved topping them with berries and a drizzle of nut butter for extra flavor, texture, and nutrients. I also tried out a recipe for almond & tartary buckwheat muffins, an awesome meal-prep option that left me with nutritious snacks for days.

The verdict: Both of these healthy dishes were very tasty, and I would absolutely make them again. They had a rich, hearty flavor—and were fantastic meals to start the day or get a little boost of nutrition mid-afternoon. As someone who is acutely aware of how certain foods impact my energy levels, focus, and overall sense of well-being—I was very impressed by how satiated I felt for hours after noshing on these recipes, without those nasty feelings of a blood sugar spike or crash.

Unlike some gluten-free flours that get really dense in baking projects, the HTB flour maintained a light, fluffy texture in these classic dishes. Plus, the pancakes in particular had a gorgeous deep maroon hue, that added a bit of visual joy to the whole experience. It's worth noting that both of these recipes use a combination of almond flour and Himalayan tartary buckwheat, to balance out the slight bitterness of the HTB flour.

After giving it a try myself, I can't wait to experiment with all the unique ways I can use this powerhouse ingredient in my own cooking, and make it a more regular part of my well-being routine. Because, as Bland previously shared with mbg: "I’ve come to think of superfoods, as nature’s delivery mechanism for the right balance of macronutrients and a powerhouse blend of micro- and phytonutrients. A true superfood should cover all the bases, and that’s what a plant like Himalayan Tartary buckwheat does."