Give Your Gift, Then Send Dad Here: 5 Best Men's Grooming Tips From Top Experts

We may be biased here at mbg beauty, but grooming products are arguably the most popular Father’s Day gifts—you know, other than ties. They're the ultimate crowd pleasers: For dads new to skin care, a gateway cream or oil can help get their grooming routines on par; for those with a tried-and-true regimen already, you can shower them with new products they wouldn’t otherwise snag for themselves (might we suggest a few beauty buys here).

But gifting the men in your life with grooming goodies is only half of the equation—unless he’s an avid beauty buff, he’ll likely need a bit of coaching. That said, give your gift, then send him here: Below, we’ve rounded up the best men’s grooming tips we’ve heard from top experts. Now Dad will know exactly what to do with that sleek beard oil sitting pretty on the shelf.