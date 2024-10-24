Out of all its mattresses, it appears that the Moonlight Mattress is best for side and stomach sleepers. The combination of memory foams and coils conforms to your body’s position and each one of the mattress’s layers offers even support, keeping your body aligned and protected from morning aches and pains.

At the time of publication, the HELIX Moonlight Mattress has acquired over 1,000 reviews, and an average rating of 4.4 out of a potential 5 stars. One customer notes the mattress is “soft enough to sleep on my side, but supportive enough for me to sleep on my back and stomach as well,” while a self-proclaimed back, side, and stomach sleeper proclaimed, “after many moons sleeping on this mattress, I must say that I am thoroughly impressed and pleased with my purchase.”