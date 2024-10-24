Advertisement
The 7 Best Mattresses For Stomach Sleepers (2024)
Comfort is imperative to a person's ability to fall and stay asleep, but achieving said comfort goes well beyond picking out the perfect bedding.
It largely has to do with the mattress you lie on each night, and this is especially true for stomach sleepers.
Stomach and side sleepers require not only a mattress that's going to support their pressure points but a mattress that also makes snuggling into these unusual sleep positions as dreamy as possible.
With so many options on the market, finding the best mattresses for stomach and side sleepers can be tough, which is why we took it upon ourselves to do some of the grunt work for you.
Below, find our top picks for the best mattresses for stomach sleepers, vetted by experts.
- Best memory foam: HELIX Moonlight Mattress
- Best overall: TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-Adapt
- Best for back pain: The WinkBed
- Best soft mattress: The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
- Best organic: Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress
- Best budget: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
- Best hybrid: Saatva Classic Mattress
- Mattress firmness: Firmness level has less to do with its comfort and more to do with the level of support it can provide the sleeper. Stomach sleepers should look for mattresses that are more firm, while side sleepers should look for medium-firm options.
- Sustainability: Here at mbg, we support brands that support our Earth. During our vetting process, we carefully reviewed each mattress company's sustainability practices and pledges and took note of the different kinds of materials being used to create their products.
- Customer service & brand reputation: Prestige is important, especially when you’re investing your hard-earned dollars into a brand and its product. We flocked to the reviews section of each mattress featured on this list to ensure the company in question makes good on its promises, its products live up to their descriptions, and its customer service is beyond satisfactory.
- Quality: Through customer reviews, we're able to get a sense of the overall quality of the products being sold. We also want to make sure that the materials used to make these mattresses are derived from quality sources, to ensure you're getting exactly what you pay for (and, hopefully, more).
- Image by Helix
HELIX Moonlight Mattress
Not sure where to start while shopping for the best mattresses for side and/or stomach sleepers? HELIX encourages prospective customers to take its sleep quiz to match you with your best mattress. However, if you’re short on time, we’ve done some digging for you.
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
Out of all its mattresses, it appears that the Moonlight Mattress is best for side and stomach sleepers. The combination of memory foams and coils conforms to your body’s position and each one of the mattress’s layers offers even support, keeping your body aligned and protected from morning aches and pains.
At the time of publication, the HELIX Moonlight Mattress has acquired over 1,000 reviews, and an average rating of 4.4 out of a potential 5 stars. One customer notes the mattress is “soft enough to sleep on my side, but supportive enough for me to sleep on my back and stomach as well,” while a self-proclaimed back, side, and stomach sleeper proclaimed, “after many moons sleeping on this mattress, I must say that I am thoroughly impressed and pleased with my purchase.”
How it arrives
How it arrives
HELIX products are shipped via Fed Ex, and each item in your order ships separately from the rest. The mattress comes rolled and compressed in a box “the size of a pair of golf clubs,” and will be dropped off at your doorstep. While not an ideal shipping situation by sustainability standards, reviewers note your order should arrive rather quickly and the mattress is easy to set up.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Made in the U.S.A.
- Hybrid mattress
- CertiPUR-US® Certified
- Cover options for users' cooling preferences
- Military, First Responder, Teacher, and Student discounts are available
Cons
- Made with synthetic materials
- Delivery does not include installation
- Each item in your order is shipped separately
- Image by TEMPUR-PEDIC
- Image by TEMPUR-PEDIC
- Image by TEMPUR-PEDIC
TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-Adapt
Side and stomach sleepers will love the TEMPUR-Adapt because it conforms to your body, supporting you in both the position you fall asleep in and the various positions you move through throughout the night. This is achieved via TEMPUR’s proprietary materials that were designed by both NASA professionals and sleep scientists.
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
As its name would suggest, the Adapt mirrors your movements. It’s pressure relieving, to ensure you don’t wake up with aches and pains, and motion canceling, so if you sleep with a partner, neither of you will be disturbed by the other. The mattress is also temperature-regulating, thanks to its high-performance cooling yarns that enhance the bedding’s breathability.
TEMPUR-PEDIC mattresses come highly rated. There are over 6,700 reviews on the brand’s website to date, with an average of 4.5 out of a potential 5-star rating overall. One stomach and side sleeper claims the mattress is “super comfortable no matter the sleeping position” and that the Adapt medium “has been perfect for [my wife and me]. We no longer have morning back pain after an excellent night's sleep.” That said, customers do note there is a new mattress smell but are quick to clarify that it does subside within a few days or so.
How it arrives
How it arrives
TEMPUR-PEDIC mattresses are delivered via in-home delivery. Once you’ve placed your order, the company will contact you to schedule your free white glove mattress delivery, which will take place a few weeks after you’ve placed your order. The brand’s shipping agents will deliver, as well as set up your new mattress, removing all packing materials in the process. They’ll also remove your old mattress and box spring, upon request.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Technology was created by NASA professionals and sleep scientists
- Pressure relieving
- Can choose from three levels of support
Cons
- Not compatible with box springs
- Made with synthetic materials
- Image by WinkBed
The WinkBed
WinkBeds are made in the USA from materials that have mbg’s stamp of approval. The mattress cover, for example, is made from tencel, which contains Eucalyptus trees harvested in Forest Stewardship Council-certified forests. From there, the fabric is crafted in such a way that 10-20x less water is required to make it, leaving a significantly smaller carbon footprint in its wake.
The bed's coils are made from triple tempered recycled steel and impurity-free iron, while all WinkBed foams are CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they’re made without ozone depleters, PBDE flame retardants, mercury, lead, heavy metals, formaldehyde, and other prohibited phthalates regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
Beyond its impressive sourcing and quality, WinkBeds are made with materials that enhance your overall sleep quality, especially if you’re a side or stomach sleeper. The aforementioned pocket springs, for instance, are designed to flex independently of each other, so that they can move with you and support the pressure points that need extra TLC throughout the night. Included gel foam is motion-canceling, which reduces motion transfer, while the mattress’s foam enhancement offers the lumbar spine targeted support, keeping it aligned as you sleep.
The WinkBed has over 8,000 reviews on the brand’s website alone, with an average 4.8-star rating to boot.
How it arrives
How it arrives
As far as we can tell, the biggest downside to this mattress is its delivery. Unfortunately, there is no installation process included with your purchase. WinkBed mattresses are delivered in a single, recyclable box to the ground floor of your door or apartment complex.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Handmade in the USA
- Compatible with most bed frames
- Foams are CertiPur certified
- Offers a discount to military and first responders
Cons
- Made with synthetic materials
- Only ships to the U.S.
- Delivery does not include installation
The DreamCloud
According to the over 8,600 customers who’ve reviewed Dream Cloud Sleep (and rated it an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars), the brand’s mattresses are aptly named. We have a sneaky suspicion this is largely due to the brand’s use of cashmere in the mattress cover. It’s one of the softest, most luxurious textiles on the market, and is super breathable, so you stay cool while you snooze.
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
Credit is also due to the hybrid mattress’s construction, which includes both foam and steel coils. Together, these materials work to not only contour to the shape of your body in your preferred sleep position, but to pick up the slack in other areas, like pressure points, that require support throughout the night. This is especially helpful for side and back sleepers, whose sleep positions often result in an uneven distribution of weight, causing them to wake up with aches and pains.
How it arrives
How it arrives
As far as delivery goes, Dream Cloud Sleep mattresses get delivered to your doorstep in a box. While the setup is not included in your delivery, it’s a simple process. All you have to do is slide the mattress out of its packaging and unroll it flat onto the base of your bed. It will be ready to use in 24 hours.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Made with luxurious cashmere
- Hybrid design
- Customers say it's great for back pain
- Includes cooling features
Cons
- Made with synthetic materials
- Some reviewers feel the mattress is too soft
- Delivery does not include installation
Natural Hybrid Mattress by Awara
The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress is among the most impressive in terms of sustainability on this list. It’s been certified by third-party sustainability champions like UL Greenguard Gold and The Standard 100 by OEKO-Tex, is made from premium natural materials including Dunlop latex and organic wool, and is made without ozone-depleting substances, mercury, lead, formaldehyde, and other commonly used toxic materials. What’s more, for every mattress purchase, Awara has pledged to plant a whopping 10 trees through trees.org.
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
Beyond its sustainability wins, the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress has been recognized as one of the best options for stomach sleepers. While it does not contain memory foam, it is made from latex, organic cotton, and organic wool, and has been constructed with premium, individually wrapped coils that, together, support its sleeper for a comfortable night’s rest that doesn’t result in aches and pains the next morning.
How it arrives
How it arrives
Unfortunately, delivery of the mattress does not include installation. Rather, it ships to your doorstep in weatherproof packaging, and delivery is free.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Made from premium natural materials
- Certified by Rainforest Alliance, Greenguard Gold, Wools of New Zealand, and more
- 10 trees planted with every purchase
Cons
- Delivery does not include installation
- Image by Nectar
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Another mattress-in-a-box worth highlighting on this list is the Nectar Sleep Memory Foam Mattress.
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
The multi-foam mattress has a breathable cover (a bonus for hot sleepers), minimal motion transfer (so you can move as much as you want, without disrupting your partner), and supportive five-layer construction to reduce the risk of morning aches and pains. According to a randomized survey distributed by the brand, 9 out of 10 back pain sufferers reported sleeping on a Nectar mattress helped relieve their aches. This data is beneficial for side and stomach sleepers, whose sleep positions tend to cause more back issues than others.
How it arrives
How it arrives
Nectar mattresses arrive in a box and require roughly 24 hours to expand and air out before they’re ready to be slept in, but according to the over 45,000 customer reviews that have allotted the brand a solid 4.8 out of a potential 5-star rating, it’s well worth the wait.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Affordable
- Cooling cover
- Motion isolation
- Foam materials are CertiPUR-US®
Cons
- Made with synthetic materials
- Delivery does not include installation
Saatva Classic
The Saatva Classic Mattress is described as a “luxury” innerspring mattress, and, based on our research, we concur. For starters, the mattress is constructed with a slew of eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, CertiPUR-US® certified foams, recycled steel, and natural thistle pulp (a flame-retardent plant-based fiber sourced from wood pulp).
Why we picked it
Why we picked it
The mattress has been meticulously designed to promote a restorative night’s sleep for all sleepers. It features a Euro pillow topper with Lumbar Zone Quilting in the center third of the mattress to support spinal and maintain alignment, density foam for targeted back support, and pocketed coils that contour to your unique curvature. Customers can also choose one of three comfort levels—Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, or Firm—depending on their preference.
With over 2,800 reviews and an average of 4.8 out of a potential 5-star rating, it’s clear that customers are more than satisfied with the Saatva Classic Mattress. Reviewers rave the brand’s customer service is especially superb, and suggest that the mattress is among the best on the market. One stomach sleeper claims the mattress “fixed my back problems completely within 3 weeks,” while a side sleeper notes, “it accommodates the curves of my body - I'm not lying flat. It takes the pressure off the knee, back, shoulders, neck. I fall asleep fast and stay asleep.”
How it arrives
How it arrives
Saatva offers its customers free white glove delivery and setup. You choose your delivery date, and a Saatva delivery partner will call with a 4-hour delivery window the day before. They do all the work for you, including disposing of your old mattress. What’s more, because mattresses are made-to-order, they cannot be expedited (but look on the bright side — this is better for the environment, as they only make as much as they need).
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Made in the U.S.A.
- Mattresses are made-to-order
- Option of comfort level
- Features Lumbar Zone® Technology
- Recommended by the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations
Cons
- Made with synthetic materials
How to choose
When choosing the right mattress for a side and/or stomach sleeper, there are a few things to consider before making your final investment:
Body characteristics
Board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Rahul Shah, M.D., tells mbg that no matter what sleep position you prefer, understanding your body's characteristics, such as the prominences one may have (i.e., rounding of the upper back or stiffness in the lower back) is imperative to not just choosing a mattress but to your overall sleep hygiene. "Such characteristics have to be accommodated," he explains.
Sleep position
Are you a side sleeper or a stomach sleeper? Both? When shopping for a mattress, orthopedic spine surgeon at the Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care Gbolahan O. Okubadejo, M.D., says you need to know the sleep position where you spend the most time each night.
"The ultimate goal of sleep is stress-free restoration. Matching your mattress to your sleep position will go a long way to achieving this goal. This means a firmer mattress for a stomach sleeper. For a side sleeper, considerations should be made to limit the stress encountered in the neck, shoulders, hips, and ankles."
Memory foam preference
While memory foam isn't always the best option by sustainability standards, it may be the right one for your sleep position. Though a personal choice, Shah tells mbg that a supportive mattress with memory foam can help relieve pressure in your neck, shoulders, back, and hips by accommodating these areas where stiffness is most common. Still, not all memory foam is created equal, so trialing different types may be in your best interest.
Additional factors, like whether or not you experience neck and/or back pain, if you need a pillow for additional support, and your budget, should also be taken into consideration.
Frequently asked questions
What mattress firmness is best for stomach and side sleepers?
Choosing a mattress with the right level of firmness for your sleep position can be tough, especially if your preferences (softer vs stiffer) don’t align with what your body needs. That said, Okubadejo tells mbg stomach sleepers should look for mattresses that are on the firmer end of the spectrum, as they’ll offer “the best levels of support to avoid malalignment and unnecessary stress to the neck and back.” As for side sleepers, a medium level of firmness is ideal.
What kind of mattress should you get if you sleep on your stomach?
Firmness is key when shopping for a mattress for stomach sleepers, as the extra support will help your back stay aligned as you rest, explains Okubadejo. “This is best coupled with a firm pillow that doesn't have too much height,” he adds, as the pair will help to prevent unnecessary stress in the neck and back.
Should side sleepers use memory foam?
Shah tells mbg that because memory foam can alleviate pressure points and accommodate shoulder and hip pressure points, this type of mattress will serve to prevent additional irritation on muscles to compensate for alleviating these pressured areas.
The takeaway
If you're in the market for a new mattress, knowing what your preferred sleep position is—be it on your back, stomach, and/or side—will help narrow down your options.
The best mattresses for stomach and side sleepers tend to be on the firmer side, and all of the ones on this list will bring on the deep sleep.
