April's full moon is in Libra this year, peaking just after midnight EST on April 6. And according to astrology expert Imani Quinn, Libra puts a lot of stock in its relationships, so we can all expect themes around partnership to come up under these moonbeams.

That said, we're also still in Aries season, Libra's opposite. "So Aries, being the sign of self, is allowing us to self reflect—and with it being a full moon in Libra, it's having us self reflect on our relationships," Quinn explains, adding, "That's going to be an overwhelming theme during this full moon."

And speaking of what Libra is all about, it's also a harmony-oriented sign, which Quinn notes will encourage us to seek harmony and balance in our healing journeys. "Allow the hard stuff to come up so that things can naturally balance themselves out. Things will find their own natural balance, so instead of trying to control it, allow it to move though you," she notes.

Beyond just the moon's placement, we also have Chiron (the wounded healer) and Jupiter (the planet of luck and expansion) conjunct with the sun in Aries, which Quinn says will put our healing front and center, especially with regard to our relationships. We might feel Aries' impulsivity and aggressiveness as triggers come up, so it will be important to mind your emotional reactions and triggers, and take the time to reflect on where these wounds come from within you.

"This allows you to move out of trauma responses, so overall, use this as a time to purge any limited beliefs, situations, or people in your life that are no longer aligned with you and your intentions of where you want to go," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.

Luckily, some of this fiery Aries energy is nicely tempered by Venus, the planet of love, cozying up in the sign of Taurus, where it feels right at home. Relationships may feel like they're being put to the test under this moon, but Venus in Taurus helps us remain grounded in what we truly need from our partners, so we can reflect with honesty and compassion for ourselves (and significant others).