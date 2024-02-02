Skip to Content
Functional Food

How To Make Every Meal Anti-Inflammatory, From A Functional RD

Abigail Hueber, RD, LDN
Author:
Abigail Hueber, RD, LDN
February 02, 2024
Abigail Hueber, RD, LDN
Integrative Functional Dietitian
By Abigail Hueber, RD, LDN
Integrative Functional Dietitian
Abigail Hueber is an Integrative Functional Dietitian and owner of the private practice Above Health Nutrition.
Unrecognizable Woman Eating at Her Desk
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
February 02, 2024

Balancing inflammation is not just about what you eat, but how you eat. As a functional dietician, I know how easy it is to get lost in the nitty-gritty of finding the "perfect" anti-inflammatory ingredients. However, it's much more important to look at the big picture when adopting an anti-inflammatory diet, rather than losing the forest for the trees and focusing on individual foods first.

By that logic, here are a few foundational principles of an anti-inflammatory diet and how to make each one work for you:

Build your plate for balanced blood sugar

I'd consider imbalanced blood sugar to be the greatest contributor to inflammation. This means that following an anti-inflammatory diet is mostly about keeping blood sugar balanced at every meal. Adding in more anti-inflammatory foods is an added bonus, but it won't make a big difference if your meal is already triggering an elevated blood sugar response and sending you on an inflammation and stress roller coaster.

What to do:

Keep your plate balanced when building meals. A balanced plate contains protein, fiber, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. When paired, these macronutrients work together to reduce elevated blood sugar responses to meals. While everyone's nutritional needs are different, here is a quick-and-dirty breakdown of how I typically recommend structuring your plate:

  • Aim for 1/2 of the plate to be non-starchy veggies like zucchini, bell peppers, leafy greens, fennel, etc.
  • Aim for 1/4 of the plate to be protein such as fish, seafood, beef, eggs, chicken, turkey, tofu, etc
  • Aim for 1/4 of the plate to be carbohydrates such as starchy veggies like beets, carrots, sweet potatoes or grains like rice, quinoa or starchy legumes like chickpeas or lentils
  • Aim for a serving of healthy fats from olive oil, nuts & seeds, avocado, etc. Your healthy fat can be part of your protein source, too.

Don't go too long between meals

Going too long between meals or even waiting too long in the morning to eat breakfast can cause your blood sugar to dip. In the absence of food, the stress hormone cortisol is released1. This mobilizes more blood sugar from our stored energy in the liver, raising our blood sugar2, and before we know it we are back on the stress-inflammation rollercoaster.

What to do:

Do your best to stick to a general eating schedule. Our bodies like to eat around the same time each day, so aiming to have meals within an hour window of your ideal schedule is very helpful for overall health and inflammation.

Again, everyone is different, but this rough schedule is an example of how to structure your day to keep your circadian rhythm, stress levels, and inflammatory response in check:

Eat a diversity of foods

The foods you eat nourish your gut microbiome. And the more diverse they are, the more they'll help create a diverse, nourished microbial environment. In turn, your gut will produce powerful anti-inflammatory compounds called short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) that calm inflammation in both the body as well as the brain.

What to do:

Feed your microbiome a diverse array of fiber-rich foods daily!

Start with starchy plant carbohydrates such as carrots, beets, parsnips, sweet potatoes, potatoes, squash, rutabaga, chickpeas, and lentils. These are a preferred food source for the microbiome, and they help it produce more anti-inflammatory by-products. These starchy plants are also fiber-dense so they help to balance blood sugar. Plus, their slow-digesting carbs help to clear and reduce the stress hormone cortisol, which can contribute to inflammation in high amounts.

Aim to eat 5 different plants daily and 30 different types of plants each week. Remember, plants are fruits and vegetables, but they are also our legumes like chickpeas, lentils, nuts, and seeds, too. So get creative with recipes, rotate different types of berries or leafy greens in your smoothies weekly, try one new food each week from the grocery store, enjoy fruit as part of your daily snack, and have fun with food!

Spice up your meals

Spices and herbs (fresh or dried) are some of the most anti-inflammatory foods out there. Herbal teas are also anti-inflammatory powerhouses that don't always get the credit they deserve.

What to do:

Think of ways to add more spice to the things you eat or drink daily. Think: adding cinnamon to your coffee, cardamom to your smoothie, or fresh herbs to finish off your soup or stew.

All types of spices and herbs have powerful concentrations of anti-inflammatory compounds, so any type will benefit you, but here are some of my favorites:

  • Ceylon cinnamon
  • Oregano
  • Rosemary
  • Parsley
  • Basil
  • Thyme
  • Turmeric

All teas also come with amazing benefits, but here are my go-to picks:

  • Peppermint tea
  • Ginger tea
  • Chamomile tea
  • Nettle tea
  • Dandelion tea
  • Hibiscus tea

 The takeaway

Optimize your health at every meal by following these four anti-inflammatory food principles. The best part about them is that they don't require running out to the store to snag the latest superfood; you can work with what you already have to keep your inflammation in check.

