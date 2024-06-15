What's incredibly important to understand, however, is that ADHD doesn't mean you lack the intelligence, skills, or desire to succeed or change. Many people with ADHD start their day determined to be productive and organized, only to end up feeling defeated. "A phrase that comes up a lot for people with ADHD is 'consistent inconsistency,'" says Russell Ramsay, Ph.D., co-director of the University of Pennsylvania's Adult ADHD Treatment and Research Program. "You know you can do something, but you don't know if you can get yourself to do it when you need to do it."