7 Reasons You Should Be Masturbating More

May is Masturbation Month! Of course, some of us don't need to be reminded of the benefits of masturbation—for us, it's a year-round affair! Nevertheless, for over two decades, sexologists have designated May as the time to celebrate the origins of our sexuality—ourselves.

Most of us are content to keep our sex-for-one fun in the closet (or at least under the covers), and we all have a right to that privacy. But if ever there is a time to honor and extol the virtues of solo sex, it is now.

More and more, we're opening our collective societal mind and seeing masturbation for what it really is. It feels good. We all know that. But it's good for us, too.

Seriously, sexual solitaire has enough physical, mental, and emotional health benefits to fill a book—or a few books. But for today's purposes, I'm going to share with you seven of the best arguments I've heard for spending some erotic time with Y-O-U: