If you’re going to skip the coffee shop for a DIY brew, you might as well invest in some tools to make it taste cafe-grade, even if it comes from your own kitchen. If you prefer some milk with your coffee, then investing in a frother or electric whisk may be your best bet to replicate that cafe-level texture and consistency.

These tools will help make your latte fluffier, creamier, and overall more decadent than simply stirring some milk into your fresh brew. While these tools can be pricey upfront, they’ll pay off in the long-run when you skip the $8 latte every morning on your way to work. Find a few of our favorite picks here.