68% Of Americans Make Coffee Every Day—Here's How To Make Yours Even Healthier
According to a recent survey conducted by market research company Drive Research, 68% of Americans make coffee at home every single day. There’s a range of preferences within that 68%, including sweetness level, how many cups per day, and what kind of roast. Regardless, we’re here with a friendly PSA that you don’t have to make your daily cup of joe a boring event (if you don’t want to).
Here, a few different ways to spice up your morning coffee to make the at-home beverage taste even better—and boast more health benefits, to boot.
1. Invest in at-home tools.
If you’re going to skip the coffee shop for a DIY brew, you might as well invest in some tools to make it taste cafe-grade, even if it comes from your own kitchen. If you prefer some milk with your coffee, then investing in a frother or electric whisk may be your best bet to replicate that cafe-level texture and consistency.
These tools will help make your latte fluffier, creamier, and overall more decadent than simply stirring some milk into your fresh brew. While these tools can be pricey upfront, they’ll pay off in the long-run when you skip the $8 latte every morning on your way to work. Find a few of our favorite picks here.
2. Find a natural sweetener you love.
One major benefit of making coffee at home is the ability to control how much sugar you put in your daily cup. Store-bought lattes, especially sweetened ones, are often packed with artificial sweeteners and flavors. Luckily, there’s a long list of all-natural sweeteners to choose from for your at-home beverage. Think: honey, maple syrup, monk fruit sugar, coconut sugar, etc. You can compare some of the most popular alternative sweeteners here to learn more about which one is best for you.
3. Add collagen powder.
If you’re going to drink something every day, why not maximize the perks? A quality collagen powder can easily bump up the health benefits of any beverage, and it's oh-so easy to stir it into your coffee each morning. (See here for some yummy recipe inspo!)
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
Our go to (obviously) is the mbg beauty & gut collagen+. In one serving of this quality collagen powder, you’ll get 17.7 grams of grass-fed bovine hydrolyzed collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, biotin, vitamins C and E, L-glutamine, and even more skin- and gut-loving ingredients.* You can also learn all about the ins and outs of collagen supplementation here, if you’re curious.
4. Opt for an afternoon matcha.
If you find yourself wanting to double up on caffeine midday, consider swapping out another cup of joe for a matcha latte instead. This way, you’ll be getting the energy boost you crave, in addition to some other green tea-related benefits.
For instance, matcha is packed with antioxidants and L-theanine, which can promote an overall sense of well-being and calm. When mixed with caffeine, it produces a relaxed type of alertness, which is perfect for the dreaded afternoon slump.
5. Don’t sleep on at-home espresso shots.
If your at-home coffee only consists of, well, coffee, then you may want to consider adding an espresso machine to your lineup. This way, you can make an even wider range of beverages to spice up your day and satisfy your energy needs. Now, these machines can get pretty pricey, but here's a more affordable option from Amazon; better yet, it also comes with a milk frother wand, so you can hit two of these coffee tips with a single purchase.
Once you have the ability to make espresso drinks, the opportunities are truly endless. You can cozy up with a dirty chai latte in the fall and refresh your morning with an iced shaken espresso in the spring—all from the comfort of your own home.
The takeaway.
If you’re part of the 68% of folks who make their own coffee every day, or even if you’d consider yourself a DIY coffee maker most days, now you have a few ways to spice up this daily ritual. Not to mention, this habit has been actually linked to longevity, so it's worth making your own brew!
