This Drink Was Just Linked To Longevity Benefits (Even When Sweetened)

Namely, adults who drank "moderate" amounts of coffee (1.5 to 3.5 cups a day), either unsweetened or with sugar, were more likely to enjoy improved longevity and longer lifespans in that seven-year follow-up period. (There's a reason longevity experts swear by the antioxidant-rich brew.)

However, it's important to note that the participants who liked sugar in their coffee were averaging about one teaspoon per cup—which is a lot less than what you'll find in sweet specialty coffee drinks from your local shop. And the jury is still out on the effects of artificial sweeteners, the study authors note, so it's likely best to go the natural route when sweetening your coffee with sugar. Other people choose to forego sugar and incorporate more functional health ingredients like grass-fed collagen into their daily coffee ritual.*

As the authors explain, there are a lot of factors at play in a study like this that make it difficult to directly link coffee and health outcomes, such as socioeconomic status and other lifestyle factors. Nevertheless, it would appear coffee drinkers don't need to skip out on their morning ritual, and those who like a little sweetness in their cup can keep on adding it. But of course, everything is best in moderation!