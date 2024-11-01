Advertisement
Coffee Always Made Me Anxious & Jittery — Until I Tried This Type
I've long loved the ritual of sipping a warm cup of coffee. I also enjoy the flavor of coffee quite a bit, and living in Seattle, I've tried many different kinds over the years.
Unfortunately, coffee doesn't always love me back. Like many people, I've experienced jitters and energy dips with coffee—especially when I'm having two to three cups a day. Caffeine can make me feel jumpy and trigger anxiety. Overall, I just feel a lot of ups and downs when I'm drinking it.
But during a recent trip to Italy, I noticed something strange: I could have several espressos a day without feeling anxious. The coffee there made me feel even-keeled and ready, with no afternoon low.
When I came back to the U.S., I was discouraged. Was I really going to need to import coffee from Italy just to enjoy my daily cup again?
I set out to find a clean option that wouldn't cause jitters or anxiety
I've been listening to the mindbodygreen podcast for years, and that's where I first heard about how common it is for coffee beans to contain mold and mycotoxins. I wasn't sure if drinking organic, mold-free coffee could reduce any of the jitters I was experiencing, but I decided to give it a try and order a bag of clean coffee+.
My husband suffers from acid reflux, so he was also curious about switching to a new coffee, preferably one that had lower acidity. We tried clean coffee+ together for the first time late last year—and we both felt great.
clean coffee+ gave me a similar feeling to when I was in Italy: no ups and downs or jitters; just sustained, clearheaded energy. My husband also noticed benefits from the low-acidity beans.
We loved the flavor too. We've tried some other "clean" coffee over the years (and even forayed into mushroom coffee), and none of them tasted as smooth as this. The nice thing is that when something tastes really, really good, you don't need to mask the flavor by adding a ton of sugar or artificial stuff to it.
We usually just make a brew with our French press in the morning and add a splash of grass-fed, high-quality creamer or a clean nut milk and it's good to go.
My husband travels a lot for work, and he's told me he notices a difference when he needs to drink whatever coffee they stock in his hotel room.
We've since subscribed to clean coffee+, as it's made a huge difference in how we feel after drinking our morning Joe.
The takeaway
My husband and I both have our own reasons to be choosy about our coffee. clean coffee+ is a clean, low-acidity option that works for both of us. When I drink it, I just feel like I'm having something good for me—and, unlike other clean coffees I've tried, it actually tastes great.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel