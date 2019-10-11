Acne is hard enough in the moment—not only is it tricky to heal, but we know it can affect our mental health, too. Even if you're one of the lucky ones to grow out of it (adult acne is very much real!), there's a chance you might develop scarring. And scarring, unfortunately, can be lifelong.

The most basic, general explanation of why acne scars form is they are the result of inflamed blemishes on the skin, according to the American Society of Dermatological Surgery. When pores clog and swell from trapped sebum, dirt, and bacteria, it can rupture the pore's walls—both near the surface and in the dermis. The skin then goes into repair mode by producing new collagen fibers, but unfortunately, these are often not as smooth and uniform as the original skin. It's estimated that 95% of the patients with acne vulgaris develop scarring of some kind. How the resulting scar tissue looks can actually vary quite a bit, and patients can have multiple types on the skin—and even within the same area. There's also no indication of what type of scarring a person might develop. "Different people heal differently and are prone to different types of scarring. Some will be more prone to the ice-pick versus rolling scars," says board-certified dermatologist Jeremy Fenton, M.D., at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. "One person may get no scarring, while another gets severe scars from a similar severity of acne."

But before we get into the various types of acne scars, the first rule is don't pick at existing acne. Picking at pimples only further damages the surrounding tissue, can prolong a lesion, and can encourage more breakouts, starting the cycle all over again. Another tip for preventing scarring: Since scars are the result of damaging inflammation, anyone suffering from acne could benefit from a topical anti-inflammatory, according to research. As for the treatment itself, like any scar tissue, acne scars are complicated to treat. Research shows that the most effective protocols involve multiple, complementary modalities.

And while we like to provide you with simple, natural skin care options here at mbg, I also don't want to be misleading: This is scar tissue after all, and scar tissue is incredibly challenging to treat at home or topically. As forewarning, to fully get rid of scarring, it might mean more extreme measures.

If that's not an option, or you're not interested in that, just remember acne scars are incredibly common and you're likely your harshest critic. Just stick to a regular skin care plan that works for you—as healthy skin will just improve the appearance of skin quality overall.