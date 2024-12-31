While trauma can negatively affect our nervous system, stimulating the essential vagus nerve is one thing we can do to start to come back into balance. As integrative neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., wrote for mbg, "The more we stimulate the vagus nerve, the more we enhance the calming effects of the parasympathetic (or 'rest and digest') nervous system and counter the stimulating effects of the sympathetic (or 'fight or flight') nervous system."