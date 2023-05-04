“Sun protection is the most important thing you can do to prevent sun-related dark spots like lentigines and melasma, “ King says. (Lentigines is a fancy word for freckles, FYI.) She adds that both sun protection and being mindful about sun exposure are critical.

Does this mean you should never spend time in the sun? Not at all. Instead, “That means broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher on an everyday basis, combined with other sun smart behaviors like avoiding peak UV hours, seeking shade, and wearing protective clothing, a broad-brimmed hat and UV-shielding sunglasses,” she says.

Her sunscreen pick: Brush on Block's Sheer Genius Mineral Sunscreen + Moisture SPF 50. “[It's an] all-mineral non-nano formulation that also moisturizes and supports the skin barrier. It goes on sheer, [and it's] easy to wear alone or under makeup,” she notes.