3 Underrated Ingredients To Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm

You can attribute a surprising number of skin gripes to a simple lack of collagen. Fine lines? They crop up as your skin thins and collagen levels dwindle with age. Crepey skin? A loss of collagen and elastic fibers. Sagging eye bags? Yup, that’s all collagen!

It’s no wonder collagen has become one of the buzziest terms in the beauty lexicon, with more and more people itching to know how to improve their levels (and, thus, their skin health). If you count yourself a collagen curious individual, you’ve come to the right place: Below, find three underrated players to restore your natural levels and keep your skin firm.