Technically, anyone at any age can start taking collagen (your natural production declines by an average of 1% each year2 once you hit your mid-20s, so many would consider that their starting point).

But people who experience menopause see a dramatic drop (about 30%) in collagen production during that time, which is why many start to see major skin shifts (like fine lines and sagging) during that time. So they might be more interested in taking collagen to support their natural levels.

Skin benefits aside, taking collagen is also great for joint comfort, and according to functional medicine practitioner Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., joints naturally lose laxity as we age. It holds true for everyone, but people tend to experience it more during menopause3 , according to research. Bonus points if your collagen powder also includes hyaluronic acid, as it plays a key role in helping joints feel lubricated4 .