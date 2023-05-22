Dark spots are the result of inflammation in the skin triggering melanocytes to produce more pigment. This can be the result of physical damage (as in the case of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation), overall inflammation, and most notably, sun exposure. Sun exposure is actually the number one cause of premature aging in the skin, accounting for up to 80% of visible signs of aging1 .

Considering the hands are some of the most exposed and unprotected areas of the body, it’s no wonder that they’re so susceptible to sun spots. While one of the best things you can do to improve your overall complexion is to wear sunscreen (it’s never too late to start!), you may be already seeing the residual effects of past sun damage.