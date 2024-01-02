I know, I know. People are sensitive about "trendy" additions to guacamole recipes. But hear me out: You can't even taste a scoop of unflavored collagen when blended into this avocado dip. It's the classic snack you love, just with a healthy dose of a few more nutrients. "Collagen powder makes for an easy addition to this staple. Collagen powder supplements are proteins that have been broken down into peptides, or short chains of amino acids, that can be absorbed by the body and used as building blocks for skin, hair, nails, joints, bones, and your gut lining.* Essentially: These are full-body wonders. Plus, guacamole is already rich in amino acids," says Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN, about her collagen-fueled go-to.