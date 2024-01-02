Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Three Satisfying Ways To Support Your Gut & Skin Health

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
January 02, 2024
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
coffee and collagen powder
Image by Lauren Lee / Stocksy
January 02, 2024

Gut health is the center of all health and well-being. For most wellness goals, your digestive health will play some role in the journey. So if you're looking to kick-start some happy habits, adding "support gut health" to the list of to-do's will likely help in other areas, from skin to energy to mood. Here, some of our favorite and oh-so-satisfying snacks to support your gut-health resolutions. 

How to satisfy any goal with this gut-supporting supplement

mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen is an excellent addition to any healthy snack, as it contains several ingredients that can help your overall health.* For the gut specifically, this product features L-glutamine, an amino acid and essential building block of many tissues and proteins in the body, including collagen, which supports healthy hair, skin, and nails.* Glutamine is also a critical nutrient for the cells in our gut, supporting a healthy intestinal lining.*

"According to a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Science, glutamine is one of the most common amino acids in the blood and cells, and it's a preferred source of energy for intestinal cells1," says integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., about glutamine. "The authors also explain that glutamine supplementation can support the lining of the bowel and help it keep a strong intestinal barrier, in addition to enhancing immune cell function and the immune system while reducing the inflammatory response2."* In other words, this amino acid helps ensure the integrity of the lining of your gut stays in top form.*

So if you're looking for delicious recipes to add a scoop to, here are some of our favorite items to add to your daily lineup—you won't be able to stop craving them:

1.

A skin-supporting smoothie

"This bright, tropical collagen smoothie will leave you and your skin glowing,"* says Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, of her nutrient-packed blend. Head on over to the smoothie recipe for the full explainer, but a few highlighted ingredients that feed your skin: "Coconut water base hydrates while delivering nutrients like potassium and vitamin C, plus mangos for an extra boost of the skin-brightening vitamin. The spinach contains vitamin A, which can help support skin rejuvenation and combat free radicals. The pumpkin seed butter is a great source of healthy fats, which are not only essential for skin health but also help keep you full and satisfied." Then, of course, the scoop of mbg's beauty & gut collagen adds collagen peptides, more vitamin C, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid to enhance your skin quality.* 

2.

A low-sugar, energy-boosting latte

I start every single day with a cup of coffee—no exceptions. (I might even be known to indulge in a cup midafternoon!) I simply can't function without the caffeine energy boost. And adding in a guilt-free scoop of rich chocolate (organic cocoa) and organic monk fruit (which are added to the chocolate version of the supplement) makes each sip feel decadent and sophisticated. The cocoa beans are sourced from South America, East Africa, and the Dominican Republic—and have been roasted and ground to retain the highest nutritional value. Not to mention, cocoa powder is packed with flavanols, a special antioxidant often used in skin care.* The organic monk fruit extract is a low-carb sweetener derived by clean, water extraction of 100% pure monk fruit. Mogrosides, the unique compounds in monk fruit that deliver its natural sweetness, have antioxidant properties and are blood-sugar-friendly.* 

3.

An antioxidant-rich snack

I know, I know. People are sensitive about "trendy" additions to guacamole recipes. But hear me out: You can't even taste a scoop of unflavored collagen when blended into this avocado dip. It's the classic snack you love, just with a healthy dose of a few more nutrients. "Collagen powder makes for an easy addition to this staple. Collagen powder supplements are proteins that have been broken down into peptides, or short chains of amino acids, that can be absorbed by the body and used as building blocks for skin, hair, nails, joints, bones, and your gut lining.* Essentially: These are full-body wonders. Plus, guacamole is already rich in amino acids," says Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN, about her collagen-fueled go-to

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

19 Nutritious, Protein-Rich Snacks That'll Actually Fill You Up
Integrative Health

19 Nutritious, Protein-Rich Snacks That'll Actually Fill You Up

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

This Gut Issue Could Be The Root Of Your Digestive Distress: 7 Ways To Treat It
Integrative Health

This Gut Issue Could Be The Root Of Your Digestive Distress: 7 Ways To Treat It

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, RYT

You're Sure To Live A Happier, More Rewarding Life By Doing This
Mental Health

You're Sure To Live A Happier, More Rewarding Life By Doing This

Hannah Frye

This Type Of Cardio Is All The Rage — But Women Might Not Need As Much Of It
Women's Health

This Type Of Cardio Is All The Rage — But Women Might Not Need As Much Of It

Stacy Sims, PhD

Craving Unhealthy Foods? These 3 Hormones Are Likely To Blame
Integrative Health

Craving Unhealthy Foods? These 3 Hormones Are Likely To Blame

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Doing Dry January? Enhance The Health Benefits With This Healing Herb
Integrative Health

Doing Dry January? Enhance The Health Benefits With This Healing Herb

Morgan Chamberlain

I'm Eating Healthier Now Than I Ever Have Thanks To This Grocery List Hack
Integrative Health

I'm Eating Healthier Now Than I Ever Have Thanks To This Grocery List Hack

Hannah Frye

Our 2 Favorite Products To Help Calm A Racing Mind Before Bed (Now 20% Off)*
Integrative Health

Our 2 Favorite Products To Help Calm A Racing Mind Before Bed (Now 20% Off)*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Very Best Well-Being Books To Read In 2024, From Our Editors
Integrative Health

The Very Best Well-Being Books To Read In 2024, From Our Editors

Hannah Frye

