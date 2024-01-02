Advertisement
Three Satisfying Ways To Support Your Gut & Skin Health
Gut health is the center of all health and well-being. For most wellness goals, your digestive health will play some role in the journey. So if you're looking to kick-start some happy habits, adding "support gut health" to the list of to-do's will likely help in other areas, from skin to energy to mood. Here, some of our favorite and oh-so-satisfying snacks to support your gut-health resolutions.
How to satisfy any goal with this gut-supporting supplement
mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen is an excellent addition to any healthy snack, as it contains several ingredients that can help your overall health.* For the gut specifically, this product features L-glutamine, an amino acid and essential building block of many tissues and proteins in the body, including collagen, which supports healthy hair, skin, and nails.* Glutamine is also a critical nutrient for the cells in our gut, supporting a healthy intestinal lining.*
"According to a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Science, glutamine is one of the most common amino acids in the blood and cells, and it's a preferred source of energy for intestinal cells1," says integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., about glutamine. "The authors also explain that glutamine supplementation can support the lining of the bowel and help it keep a strong intestinal barrier, in addition to enhancing immune cell function and the immune system while reducing the inflammatory response2."* In other words, this amino acid helps ensure the integrity of the lining of your gut stays in top form.*
So if you're looking for delicious recipes to add a scoop to, here are some of our favorite items to add to your daily lineup—you won't be able to stop craving them:
A skin-supporting smoothie
"This bright, tropical collagen smoothie will leave you and your skin glowing,"* says Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, of her nutrient-packed blend. Head on over to the smoothie recipe for the full explainer, but a few highlighted ingredients that feed your skin: "Coconut water base hydrates while delivering nutrients like potassium and vitamin C, plus mangos for an extra boost of the skin-brightening vitamin. The spinach contains vitamin A, which can help support skin rejuvenation and combat free radicals. The pumpkin seed butter is a great source of healthy fats, which are not only essential for skin health but also help keep you full and satisfied." Then, of course, the scoop of mbg's beauty & gut collagen adds collagen peptides, more vitamin C, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid to enhance your skin quality.*
A low-sugar, energy-boosting latte
I start every single day with a cup of coffee—no exceptions. (I might even be known to indulge in a cup midafternoon!) I simply can't function without the caffeine energy boost. And adding in a guilt-free scoop of rich chocolate (organic cocoa) and organic monk fruit (which are added to the chocolate version of the supplement) makes each sip feel decadent and sophisticated. The cocoa beans are sourced from South America, East Africa, and the Dominican Republic—and have been roasted and ground to retain the highest nutritional value. Not to mention, cocoa powder is packed with flavanols, a special antioxidant often used in skin care.* The organic monk fruit extract is a low-carb sweetener derived by clean, water extraction of 100% pure monk fruit. Mogrosides, the unique compounds in monk fruit that deliver its natural sweetness, have antioxidant properties and are blood-sugar-friendly.*
An antioxidant-rich snack
I know, I know. People are sensitive about "trendy" additions to guacamole recipes. But hear me out: You can't even taste a scoop of unflavored collagen when blended into this avocado dip. It's the classic snack you love, just with a healthy dose of a few more nutrients. "Collagen powder makes for an easy addition to this staple. Collagen powder supplements are proteins that have been broken down into peptides, or short chains of amino acids, that can be absorbed by the body and used as building blocks for skin, hair, nails, joints, bones, and your gut lining.* Essentially: These are full-body wonders. Plus, guacamole is already rich in amino acids," says Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN, about her collagen-fueled go-to.
