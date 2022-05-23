The other small-but-mighty botanical boost in this smoothie is ashwagandha, an adaptogen known to help ease the mind and have powerful antioxidant properties. Lastly, we can't forget collagen: Collagen supplements have been shown to support skin elasticity and hydration, as well as smooth the appearance of fine lines.*

Plus, collagen delivers several key amino acids (the building blocks of proteins) to the confection, making this whip-thick smoothie an easy way to aid in your overall protein intake.* (However, collagen itself is an incomplete protein as it contains eight of the nine essential amino acids.) This particular collagen—mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+—contains a plethora of other bioactives that support your hair, skin, and full-body health, such as: vitamins C and E, biotin, turmeric, SGS, and L-glutamine.*