3 Reasons Vitamin C Is An A+ Ingredient For Aging Skin

In skin care circles, plenty of cutting-edge ingredients cycle through their time in the spotlight and become "trendy" on social media (CoQ10, we're looking at you!). And then there are the tried-and-true ingredients that have always been stalwarts in the space. Vitamin C falls within the latter. The classic antioxidant has earned a permanent spot in the skin care lineups of many, and for very, very good reasons.

Oftentimes, people purchase a skin care product for a single benefit. Skin brightening, for example, is frequently noted as the trophy benefit of topical vitamin C, as it's slapped on the front of product labels, used in marketing ads, etc. However, there are plenty more reasons to reach for this antioxidant than you might think.