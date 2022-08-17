 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
3 Reasons Vitamin C Is An A+ Ingredient For Aging Skin

3 Reasons Vitamin C Is An A+ Ingredient For Aging Skin

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
This Skin Care Ingredient Does More Than You Think, Especially For Aging Skin

Image by Clayton / Unsplash

August 17, 2022 — 21:22 PM

In skin care circles, plenty of cutting-edge ingredients cycle through their time in the spotlight and become "trendy" on social media (CoQ10, we're looking at you!). And then there are the tried-and-true ingredients that have always been stalwarts in the space. Vitamin C falls within the latter. The classic antioxidant has earned a permanent spot in the skin care lineups of many, and for very, very good reasons.

Oftentimes, people purchase a skin care product for a single benefit. Skin brightening, for example, is frequently noted as the trophy benefit of topical vitamin C, as it's slapped on the front of product labels, used in marketing ads, etc. However, there are plenty more reasons to reach for this antioxidant than you might think. 

3 lesser-known benefits of vitamin C in skin care.

Here, some lesser-known benefits of including vitamin C in your routine—either in oral or topical formats:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Helps fight free radicals from UV rays. 

While vitamin C won't protect the skin the same way sunscreen does, topical serums and creams with the famous antioxidant still play a role in keeping your skin healthy on a cellular level. This is because the exposure of skin to UV rays generates free radicals that have the potential to start a chain reaction that may lead to interference with normal cellular function. 

When the skin is put into an extended state of oxidative stress (thanks to the free radicals), physical skin aging (think sagging, fine lines, etc.) might follow suit. Luckily, vitamin C's antioxidant properties work to limit free radical effects, thus playing a significant role in preventing signs of skin aging triggered by UV rays.

Again, vitamin C will not replace your sunscreen in any way. That being said, a vitamin C serum is a worthy step to layer under your go-to SPF every morning. 

2. Supports collagen synthesis. 

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(30)
vitamin C potency+

Fact: Your body cannot effectively produce collagen without vitamin C. "Vitamin C is a key cofactor in the synthesis of collagen and elastin, [which helps] give your skin that plump and youthful appearance,"* double board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., once told mbg.

For this reason, you should prioritize ingesting vitamin C as well, in order to support your own collagen production as well as optimize any collagen supplements you may be taking.* What's more, your body doesn't naturally produce vitamin C, so it has to be ingested daily to achieve our nutritional needs.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Promotes a healthy inflammatory response. 

As we said earlier, vitamin C serums help inhibit free radicals from causing oxidative stress to the skin. This, in turn, helps protect against irritation caused by those free radicals. While vitamin C may be a great option for supporting calm skin (thanks to its ability to support inflammatory balance), it's not going to be the best ingredient to lather on if your skin is especially reactive. Instead, look to barrier-supporting ingredients like ceramides, peptides, and hyaluronic acid

And just like skin hydration, it's important to tackle vitamin C from the inside and the outside. Topical vitamin C serums have countless benefits as you read above, but ingesting adequate amounts of vitamin C has a long list of other full-body benefits. If you're unsure whether you're consuming enough vitamin C (spoiler: You're probably not), you may want to consider getting your levels checked and potentially looking into high-quality vitamin C supplements to ensure daily vitamin C sufficiency.* 

The takeaway. 

Skin care ingredients like vitamin C are often spread across social media without much context, despite its staple status. Apart from the buzzy brightening effects, vitamin C also serves to protect the skin from oxidative stress, supports collagen synthesis, and supports your skin's inflammatory response. And remember: Vitamin C serums are a great addition to any skin care routine, but ingesting vitamin C daily is just as crucial.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
vitamin C potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(30)
vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(30)
vitamin C potency+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Stiletto Nail Shape: How To Get The Bold Look + Care Tips For Growth

Hannah Frye
Stiletto Nail Shape: How To Get The Bold Look + Care Tips For Growth
Beauty

You Should Avoid This Kind Of Self-Tanner, According To A Top Derm

Hannah Frye
You Should Avoid This Kind Of Self-Tanner, According To A Top Derm
Functional Food

This Coffee Trend Is All Over TikTok — Here's How To Enhance The Benefits

Hannah Frye
This Coffee Trend Is All Over TikTok — Here's How To Enhance The Benefits
Integrative Health

Struggling To Figure Out Which Supplement To Take? This Quiz Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
Struggling To Figure Out Which Supplement To Take? This Quiz Can Help
Functional Food

These Meal Delivery Services Offer Balanced Meals To Help With Weight Loss

Brittany Loggins
These Meal Delivery Services Offer Balanced Meals To Help With Weight Loss
Spirituality

This Surprising Zodiac Duo Can Make Great Friends — And Lovers

Sarah Regan
This Surprising Zodiac Duo Can Make Great Friends — And Lovers
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

If You Struggle To Calm Down For Bed, You May Be Lacking This Mineral

Emma Loewe
If You Struggle To Calm Down For Bed, You May Be Lacking This Mineral
Integrative Health

Here's What The Color Of Your Poop Actually Means About Your Health

Merrell Readman
Here's What The Color Of Your Poop Actually Means About Your Health
Recipes

These Nutrient-Dense Red Lentil Burgers Feature An A+ Ingredient For Gut Health

Merrell Readman
These Nutrient-Dense Red Lentil Burgers Feature An A+ Ingredient For Gut Health
Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid

Sarah Regan
Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid
Spirituality

Don't Ignore This Spiritual Sign That Your Relationship Could Use More Honesty

Sarah Regan
Don't Ignore This Spiritual Sign That Your Relationship Could Use More Honesty
Integrative Health

This Mood-Lifting Supplement Soothes My Nervous System During Busy Workweeks

Morgan Chamberlain
This Mood-Lifting Supplement Soothes My Nervous System During Busy Workweeks
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/3-reasons-vitamin-c-is-ingredient-for-aging-skin
vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin C potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!