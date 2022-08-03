Considering vitamin C is so well known (an "old-school" nutrient, if you will), you may be surprised to find out that your body can't actually make vitamin C on its own.

"Vitamin C in humans must be ingested for survival. Most of the animal kingdom can produce its own vitamin C; however, humans cannot produce it and therefore need to consume it to maintain life," cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson once told mbg.

Perhaps the most popular benefit of vitamin C is immune system support.* This is a worthy benefit to mention, given that vitamin C stimulates the production and function of white blood cells (i.e., the cells working hard for our innate and adaptive immune systems to keep us healthy).*

However, vitamin C has plenty of other benefits to note as well: "Vitamin C is required for support of tissues in all parts of the body including the skin. It is essential for life [and] maintaining the integrity of gums, bones, and teeth,"* Robinson says.

In terms of skin longevity and healthy aging, again, vitamin C deserves honorable mention: Without this antioxidant, your body cannot effectively produce collagen.* As you may know, collagen production plays a significant role in skin health—but you can read all about that here.