3 Must-Know Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients Ideal For Aging Skin
This likely isn't going to be the first time you hear the word anti-inflammatory dropped into skin care conversations, and it certainly won't be the last. While it may sound a bit nebulous, chronic inflammation is the epicenter of countless health concerns, your skin health included.
As you age, it's even harder to fight off inflammatory triggers—which is why you should take these practices even more seriously.
To follow, three anti-inflammatory ingredients to keep in mind for healthy skin aging from the inside out:
CoQ10
You may not have heard of this antioxidant (yet), but its research-backed ability to preserve collagen levels1 in the skin is well documented.
The technical term for this antioxidant is ubiquinone or ubiquinol, and it's naturally present in all human cells, where it scavenges free radicals, protects your mitochondria, and prevents DNA from oxidative stress.
CoQ10 is also naturally present in the skin—though your natural reserves steadily decline with age and after unprotected UV exposure. This is precisely why research shows applying CoQ10 topically has serious skin-aging benefits2.
Furthermore, it's the only fat-soluble antioxidant3 naturally made by the human body. But, alas, your levels drop as you get older.
And while it's found in some foods—like fish, peanuts, and broccoli—it's difficult to get enough through the diet. In fact, only about 25% of your CoQ10 levels4 come from food intake.
Luckily, some high-quality beauty supplements feature this important nutrient—you can scan through these top picks if you're ready to shop.
Turmeric
That bright yellow spice is more beneficial for skin than you might think. Often touted for its ability to brighten dark spots when applied topically, this root also has skin-loving benefits when ingested—thanks to its powerful anti-inflammatory properties.
Specifically, turmeric inhibits the production of pro-inflammatory genes5, blocking the inflammatory response pathway. Turmeric's powerful anti-inflammatory properties also offer a protective benefit.
Not to mention, turmeric has been shown in preliminary research to treat specific skin conditions6, like eczema and psoriasis.
Not sure how to use it in your daily routine? This guide will give you plenty of ideas, from face masks to golden milk recipes and more.
Hemp CBD
While CBD may be found most often in gummies or tinctures and popularized for its relaxing benefits, cannabinoids in hemp oil, like CBD, have demonstrated strong antioxidant properties7 as well.
It's worth noting that physical stress can certainly manifest on the skin, be it in the form of increased sebum production (which may lead to more breakouts), a decrease in ceramide production (which may lead to drier skin), and even slower wound healing.
All of this to say: If a CBD gummy or tincture helps you chill out at the end of the day, your skin will be just as grateful.
But CBD has also been shown to have anti-itch, anti-proliferative, and wound-healing properties when applied topically. So, look for quality hemp CBD in your next face cream, face oil, or perhaps try a CBD balm.
The takeaway
While anti-inflammatory may seem like a buzzword sometimes, it's a worthy one to keep an eye out for in skin care. When the body becomes chronically inflamed, the skin ages faster—so look for anti-inflammatory ingredients like CoQ10, turmeric, and hemp CBD in both foods and topical formulas. Not sure if you're dealing with inflammation or not? Start here.
