Integrative Health

3 Longevity Practices A Nutrition Specialist Learned From Observing People 70+

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
December 26, 2024
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Healthy, Vibrant Mature Woman Picking Tayberries In The Garden
Image by Rob and Julia Campbell / Stocksy
December 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There's a reason wisdom is often associated with age. The more experiences, mistakes, and lessons a person faces—the better advice they can give. So when it comes to strategies for health and longevity, certified nutrition specialist and behavior coach Esosa Edosomwan, M.S., CNS, LDN, decided to go directly to the source.

She began interviewing people like 79-year-old Annette Larkins, aka the "Ageless Woman"; supercentenarian Bernando LaPallo; and more, to uncover their secrets to living longer. After conducting these interviews, Edosomwan noticed everyone she spoke to had rituals in three areas: diet, elimination, and lifestyle: 

1.

Diet

While there's debate among doctors and nutritionists regarding the healthiest diet for longevity, the general consensus is that eating a diverse array of whole foods, rich in nutrients, does support an overall healthy lifestyle. For some, that might include sustainably sourced meat and fish, and for others, that means an entirely meatless diet. 

Of the people she spoke to, "a lot of them were eating high plant-based diets," Edosomwan says, "but not all." The key takeaway is to find the healthy eating style that works for you and stick to it, she says.

Genetic testing, working with a nutritionist, or keeping track of your body's response to certain foods, are all effective methods for finding the right type of diet for you.

2.

Elimination 

Digestion may not be a sexy topic, but maintaining regularity when it comes to poop and urine can help support kidney, liver, and gut health. According to Edosomwan, the longevity role models seem to understand this priority.

"They're drinking enough water; they're eliminating properly; their colons are functioning well," she explains.

The majority of the immune system lives within the gut, so by maintaining a healthy digestive system, you can help protect the body against inflammation and disease1. Staying hydrated and eating fiber-rich foods are two natural ways to support these systems.

3.

Lifestyle 

Along with nutrition and organ support, prioritizing mental fitness also seems to play a role in longevity. "I really did notice that all of them had a very positive mental attitude. They all were very skewed toward looking on the brighter side of life," she says. "That probably had to do with being balanced nutritionally and incorporating healthy lifestyle tools." 

Those tools include exercise, mindfulness, or prayer. "Bernando LaPallo was a Christian and was really big on reading his Bible, whereas other people would do meditation or yoga all the time," she tells mbg.

Regardless of the specific method, finding a way to be centered can help manage stress, which influences life expectancy. Research shows that stress is the root cause of most health conditions2, and regardless of a healthy diet and exercise, Edosomwan says chronic stress will override all those good habits. 

The takeaway

After chatting with people anywhere from 70 to 100-plus years old, Edosomwan found three distinct habits consistent among all of them. So while she approaches health from a perspective of bio-individuality, "meaning each person is unique," adopting these habits with a personalized spin might add years to your life.

More On This Topic

8 Tricks To Help You Sit Less During The Day (For The Sake Of Your Mental Health)
Mental Health

8 Tricks To Help You Sit Less During The Day (For The Sake Of Your Mental Health)

Juanina Kocher

Just In: Research Finds A New Potential Warning Sign Of Multiple Sclerosis
Integrative Health

Just In: Research Finds A New Potential Warning Sign Of Multiple Sclerosis

Hannah Frye

I'm A Psychologist & Stress Researcher: Here Are 4 Easy Tricks To Reduce Anxiety
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & Stress Researcher: Here Are 4 Easy Tricks To Reduce Anxiety

Jason Wachob

If You Always Drink Water Before Bed, You're Going To Want To Read This
Integrative Health

If You Always Drink Water Before Bed, You're Going To Want To Read This

Abby Moore

3 Potential Risk Factors For Progressive Dementia, According To New Research
Integrative Health

3 Potential Risk Factors For Progressive Dementia, According To New Research

Jenny Fant

Struggling With Arthritis? This Nutrient Could Be The Key To Reducing Pain
Integrative Health

Struggling With Arthritis? This Nutrient Could Be The Key To Reducing Pain

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.

Study Shows Doing This Gives Your Brain A 24-Hour Boost (No Caffeine Involved)
Integrative Health

Study Shows Doing This Gives Your Brain A 24-Hour Boost (No Caffeine Involved)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

7 Fruits & Vegetables You Should Never Peel For The Sake Of Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

7 Fruits & Vegetables You Should Never Peel For The Sake Of Your Gut Health

Katherine Maslen, N.D.

Always Have Disrupted Sleep? You Could Be Deficient In This Mineral
Integrative Health

Always Have Disrupted Sleep? You Could Be Deficient In This Mineral

Jenny Fant

