Beauty

​​A Must: 3 Expert Tips To Avoid Wrinkles & Fine Lines While You Sleep

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
November 28, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
woman sleeping on a white bed
Image by PeopleImages / iStock
November 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Contrary to what you might think, sleeping is not just idle time—your brain and body are hard at work while you enter dreamland. For example, your skin kicks into repair mode while you sleep; it's arguably the most important time to encourage healthy skin aging.

Catching enough Zzz's is a beauty tip in and of itself, but there's plenty more you can do to ensure healthy, youthful skin while you snooze. If you want to wake up to firm, glowing skin (honestly, who doesn't?), follow along below:

1.

Wash your face

You may choose to skip a morning cleanse, especially if your skin runs dry—but a nightly wash is nonnegotiable. "If you only want to [cleanse] once a day, do it at night so you can take all the pollution off before you go to sleep," board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D., says regarding how often you should wash your face.

You see, pollutants and daily grime build up on your skin as the day goes on, which can contribute to oxidative stress, dull, crepey skin, and fine lines if you don't cleanse before bed. "Pollution can subject the skin to free radicals, which can contribute to the breakdown of collagen and elastin and lead to aging of the skin, so it's important to cleanse the skin to avoid these effects," adds board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.

And if you wear makeup, that makes it even more important to give your skin a good scrub. Frequently sleeping in your makeup can not only cause clogged pores but even lead to premature skin aging.

2.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Here's a little fun fact: The skin is more permeable at night1, meaning it's much easier to lose significant hydration as you snooze—and improper hydration can lead to premature skin aging. That's why you might want to apply heavier, more occlusive moisturizers before bed to prevent precious moisture from seeping out overnight.

"We know that skin hydration levels tend to decline in the afternoon into the evening, which is why heavier night creams are useful," agrees board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. Look for ingredients like ceramides, peptides, and omega-3 fatty acids in your moisturizer, as these feed the skin barrier and keep it strong.

You may even opt for a slugging routine, which involves slathering on a heavy-duty occlusive balm as the last step of your nighttime routine. And if you really want to go the extra mile, you can even snag a hyaluronic acid supplement to encourage inside-out hydration. Find our favorites here.

3.

Mind your sleep position

Yes, your sleep position can lead to wrinkles over time. Specifically, these fine lines fall under the "compression wrinkles" category since they happen when you squish (or compress) your face into your pillow each night. As you grow older and your collagen levels start to decline, you may notice those lines start to stick around.

Sleep wrinkles don't exactly have a tried-and-true solution. "If you are one of those rare specimens who can control your sleep position while sleeping, then more power to you!" board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss, M.D., once told us about avoiding chest wrinkles. She recommends sleeping on your back to avoid that pressure—which can be pretty difficult for most people.

You can also invest in a silk or satin pillowcase so your skin will glide across the surface without any friction or tugging. Or you can simply lean on other skin care methods to restore collagen and delay fine lines for as long as possible. Sleep is so important for skin health, so you shouldn't sacrifice a good snooze for fear of pillow lines.

The takeaway

Everyone has their own personalized nighttime skin care routines, but following this derm-led advice will only help you out in the long run. No matter your skin type, you'll find success with the lessons above—and you'll be greeted with glowing skin come morning.

To further encourage firm, supple skin, perhaps pour yourself a cup of collagen-spiked coffee when you wake up; after all, collagen supplements are top-notch for preventing fine lines.

Puffy Eyes? Try These Quick Fixes To Reduce The Swelling, Stat
Beauty

Puffy Eyes? Try These Quick Fixes To Reduce The Swelling, Stat

Jamie Schneider

Dull, Thinning Hair? This Scalp-Stimulating Treatment Made Mine Full & Glossy
Beauty

Dull, Thinning Hair? This Scalp-Stimulating Treatment Made Mine Full & Glossy

Carleigh Ferrante

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

This Skin Stacking Hack Is Your One-Way Ticket To A Firmer Complexion
Beauty

This Skin Stacking Hack Is Your One-Way Ticket To A Firmer Complexion

Jamie Schneider

Want Thicker, Healthier Hair? This Science-Backed Treatment Seriously Works
Beauty

Want Thicker, Healthier Hair? This Science-Backed Treatment Seriously Works

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Underrated Ingredients To Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm
Beauty

3 Underrated Ingredients To Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm

Jamie Schneider

3 Ways To Encourage Brighter Skin & Fewer Age Spots ASAP
Beauty

3 Ways To Encourage Brighter Skin & Fewer Age Spots ASAP

Hannah Frye

Wait, Can Vitamin C Lead To Clogged Pores? This Derm Says Maybe
Beauty

Wait, Can Vitamin C Lead To Clogged Pores? This Derm Says Maybe

Hannah Frye

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)
Beauty

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)

Jamie Schneider

