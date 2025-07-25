"Gravity is the reason for puffy eyes after sleeping," says Mikailov. "Facing downward pulls the most fluid toward your eye area. However, laying flat can also cause puffy eyes. You may want to prop up your body with extra pillows so your head is tilted up a bit to help reduce puffiness."

If you don't get enough quality sleep, you may experience puffiness as well. "Lack of sleep leads to increases in certain hormones that cause fluid retention. Additionally, lack of sleep means less lymphatic fluid available to clear toxins and waste products, so buildup leads to puffiness," adds Mikailov.