In general, high sodium intake dehydrates your skin and causes the body to retain more water, "and this change will become most obvious around the eyes and the face," says Mikailov. That's why experts recommend cutting back on salty foods if the puffiness bothers you. And as board-certified dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D. reminds us, "processed foods are often deceptively high in sodium so you might be getting a lot more then you think!"