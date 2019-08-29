6 Ways To Balance Your Sacral Chakra

Have you ever met someone who radiates warmth and sincere friendliness without coming on too strongly or seeming clingy? You’ve likely just encountered someone with a balanced sacral chakra.

Your sacral chakra is located in your lower abdomen, about one to two inches below your naval. When out of balance symptoms include—but aren’t limited to—attachment issues, sexually-related guilt, timidity, emotional volatility, hypersensitivity, and trust issues. A person can act both completely disconnected and cold towards others if this chakra is under-active or needy and emotionally dependent if the chakra is over-active. This chakra is your most important emotional center and because of this, at one time or another, most of us will experience an imbalance here. So let’s look at six simple ways to balance your sacral chakra.