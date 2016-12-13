Moon Circles: Your Guide To Harnessing Potent Lunar Energy

As you can probably imagine, there is no comprehensive body of research to show the effectiveness of moon circles (...yet). But if you piece together a what's known about our physical bodies and the subtle but powerful effects our moon has on the Earth, it's logical to conclude that we aren't immune to the moon. As beings living on this Earth, we're just as affected by the lunar forces as everything else. In fact, it's illogical to think that we'd somehow escape them.

Of course, lunar forces are invisible and subconscious so they're tough to measure, but a few studies have shown how the moon affects water. Consider that our bodies are mostly made of water, at least 70 percent just like the Earth. If you live near a body of water, you know that the tides are very exaggerated during a full or new moon. Another study found that lunar forces affect rainfall due to air pressure changes based on the moon's positioning.

When it comes to showing concrete and significant affects that the moon has on human beings, one study found that people have a harder time sleeping during a full moon, suggesting once again that we're affected by lunar energy.

Female menstrual cycles are often referred to as "moon cycles" for good reason. Research has shown that more women menstruate during a new moon than any other phase, suggesting that normal cycles do sync to a lunar pattern. And even if you you're on birth control or don't naturally sync with the moon, there are things you can do to make the most your feminine and lunar nature during each phase of the moon.