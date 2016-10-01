10 Essential Secrets To Making A Relationship Work

Eric Berne once said, "Love is nature's psychotherapy." There is no greater catalyst for healing and growth than love. When your back is up against the wall—when you're at risk of losing something irreplaceable—you "wake up" from complacency. This is when the real magic happens.

In this five-article series, I've been analyzing the breakup of Deidre and Mac—a couple who hit a major crisis on the brink of their wedding. Their crisis—while unique to them—represents the turning point of all relationships.

While they had hoped for a wedding (a one-day party), Deidre and Mac now have a chance at marriage (an everlasting spiritual union). Far too many couples throw in the towel prematurely … only to repeat the same dysfunctional patterns in their next relationship. Should both individuals choose to work, they have an amazing opportunity to heal childhood wounds and learn healthier ways of relating.

Regardless of whether you're in a 50-day or a 50-year relationship, here are some tips to create healthy and realistic love: