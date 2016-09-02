Can't Sleep? It's Time To Check In With Your Chakras

When you sleep well, your whole attitude toward life, love, and everything in between is so much more enhanced.

This is because a natural flow is happening — that feeling that everything is the way it should be, even if everything isn't going your way. It's about acceptance and being OK with where you are.

I drive an electric car. When the battery is close to empty, it comes time to plug in and juice up the battery. Our inner battery works in a similar way. We all have a limited capacity to operate on a certain amount of energy. When that energy is coming to an end, it's time to "plug in" to sleep.

Without the correct amount of sleep, life is pretty grim. It's full of difficulties. Just one night of sleeplessness throws us off, affecting our entire day. Although sleep restores our energy, we can't store sleep energy up for use on another day. We need a full night's sleep every night to be able to perform at our highest potential.

But because of people's hectic lifestyles, good sleep is hard to come by these days. This has put everyone's mind into "overdrive" mode. People are now thinking and worrying in their sleep and trying to problem-solve while they should be resting the mind.

While taking herbs for sleep is a great step in helping to rest the mind, nothing is going to help more than having open, unhindered, and flowing energy moving through your chakras.

Chakras are your main energy centers in the body that run up and down the spinal column. There are seven main ones, and each affects a different part of the body and mind, creating different energy for us to use.

Mostly, all of our diseases and ailments are a result of blocked channels and energy centers — like the chakras. Imagine how your veins and arteries distribute blood around the body. What happens when one of these channels becomes impaired? It causes a lot of pressure and starts to cause symptoms around the rest of the body.

This is exactly the same when it comes to the chakras. As these centers distribute and direct energy through one another, they need to be open and flowing without any disturbances. Because most people don't understand what chakras are or don't know the practices to keep them flowing, these energy centers remain dormant and mostly unused. At the same time, they create disturbances to the rest of the body because energy is not flowing through them properly.

When you open the "tap" and let this energy flow up and down the torso of the body entering the head region, you will start to experience deeper sleep and a restfulness that you probably haven't had for a long time.

The busyness of life only clogs up our chakras and other channels because of all the pressure we put on the brain. All the excess food, movement, and activities add to our blockages or creates damage to our organs. So we need yogic practices to open ourselves up again.

Anyone who suffers from migraines, headaches, stress, depression, anxiety, body pain, digestive issues, etc., will never get good sleep consistently. And a lack of good, deep sleep makes it so that the body can't cure or heal itself from these ailments. Our bodies and mind are a unit that needs to work together in harmony. When this harmony is not flowing because of blocked chakras, sleep is difficult to maintain on a consistent nightly basis.

I challenge you to start using the practices in this course and doing them on a daily basis just for 15 minutes in the morning and 15 minutes at night before bedtime and see how much deeper and more restful your sleep is. It will even make you want to change many of your negative habits and shift into a more positive lifestyle.

After you have been doing your practice for two weeks, come visit me on ycmembership.com or on our Facebook page and let me know how your experience has been.