If you've been feeling uninspired, lethargic, or otherwise "off," a space-clearing ritual may be just what you need to cleanse away any unwanted energy in the air around you.

While smudging, or burning sage, is a popular and effective way to cleanse your space, today I'm going to share other new herbs and incense that can also welcome in fresh, fantastic energy. Simply burn them until smoke appears and then walk them through your space with an intention in mind for what exactly you'd like them to clear for you. Be sure to open your windows before you start, and never leave anything burning unattended!