10 Sacred Herbs That Can Clear Your Home Of Negative Energy
If you've been feeling uninspired, lethargic, or otherwise "off," a space-clearing ritual may be just what you need to cleanse away any unwanted energy in the air around you.
While smudging, or burning sage, is a popular and effective way to cleanse your space, today I'm going to share other new herbs and incense that can also welcome in fresh, fantastic energy. Simply burn them until smoke appears and then walk them through your space with an intention in mind for what exactly you'd like them to clear for you. Be sure to open your windows before you start, and never leave anything burning unattended!
1. Burn cedar for decluttering.
Burning cedar is a great way to smudge the air when you're in the midst of releasing some bad juju. For example, when you finally get rid of bad-memory outfits in your closet, burning cedar is a symbolic way to clear the space of their lingering energy. Likewise, if you buy antiques or vintage objects, you can wave cedar smoke over them to clear them of their previous owner's energies.
2. Burn yerba santa for loving vibes.
Yerba santa has traditionally been burned to help heal broken hearts. The herb is also great to incorporate into your home-smudging ritual if you're just starting to practice more self-love and self-care.
3. Burn rosemary for new beginnings.
Rosemary is often burned to create a "fresh start" in life. Whether it's breaking a habit, embarking on a new path, or opening up to more creativity, powerful and fragrant rosemary can help open doors to the new.
4. Burn mugwort for dreamy nights.
Mugwort sounds a bit like something you'd read about in a fantasy novel, and its effects are equally fantastic! Burning mugwort in your bedroom is thought to enhance dreams, especially lucid, adventurous ones.
5. Burn juniper for comfort.
Burn juniper if you're looking to feel more comfortable in your home. As its smoke flows through a space, it's thought to create a more sacred energy.
6. Burn resins for purification.
Resins like frankincense and myrrh have been burned in purification rituals throughout history. The resin itself won't ignite easily, so to burn it, you'll need a charcoal puck to sit it on. To burn resins, light the edge of the charcoal puck with a long match or lighter and place it on a nonflammable surface, such as sand. Give it a minute to heat up, then sprinkle a small amount of resin on top. (Keep watch on this as it burns, as the charcoal is fiery red-hot.)
The smoke of frankincense is thought to carry prayers to heaven in its smoke. It's also used to quiet a racing mind, making it useful for meditation. Myrrh is used to still the mind and align the energy centers of the body, so it's also popular for burning before meditations.
7. Burn Palo Santo for prosperity.
Palo Santo is a sacred wood that comes from the Palo Santo tree indigenous to the coast of South America. Shamans have traditionally used it to clear negative energy and increase love and prosperity. It burns fairly slowly, and its woodsy scent is rich and inviting.
8. Burn Tibetan monastery incense for clarity.
Extracted from 38 Himalayan herbs, Tibetan monastery is thought to deeply purify space as it burns. It creates more of a calm, clear, meditative sanctuary.
9. Burn sandalwood for grounding.
Simple cones of sandalwood smell delightful as they burn, and they fill the air with lots of grounding and centering aromatherapy.
10. And just in case you don't want to burn anything...use Himalayan salt lamps.
While you don't technically "burn" these lamps, you can use them to release negative ions into the air and create feelings of peace and prosperity. They are ideal for offices and homes where burning things is not an option, and they're gorgeous as they glow.
Remember that anything you do to clear space, even the simple act of opening a window, will bring more flow and positive energy into your home and your life, too!